As we told you this afternoon, the Justice Department released the affidavit that was used to justify getting a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Suffice it to say the affidavit was heavily redacted but contained just enough unredacted material to lead many to believe the FBI raid was not in the least legally justified.

The affidavit is 38 pages long, but the actual warrant the FBI used at Mar-a-Lago was only one page:

LOL! Naturally the warrant is signed or it wouldn’t be legal:

Now that’s funny.

🤣🤣🤣that’s about right — Robert Bourque (@iyaoyasWOF) August 26, 2022

thats probably not far from the truth with this #clownshow https://t.co/F7exzmGwu6 — 🌺🇺🇸✝️Mamacita4life✝️🇺🇸🌺 (@Mamacita4life) August 26, 2022

And we all know what’s likely to come next:

Reuters will probably factcheck this. — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) August 26, 2022

Oh, you know it!

