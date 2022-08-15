The Department of Justice said on Monday that it opposes the release of the FBI affidavit used to justify the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s home last week, claiming that it could obstruct the DOJ’s investigation. With all that’s leaked out about what FBI agents allegedly took from Mar-a-Lago, it’s amazing they’ve been able to keep the affidavit under seal. Most transparent administration ever!

Justice Dept objects to release of affidavit on #MarALago search saying it would impact an ongoing criminal investigation. Justice also notes sensitive information on witnesses interviewed by the #FBI and highly classified materials. — PETER MAER (@petermaer) August 15, 2022

DOJ opposes release of Trump raid affidavit, willing to unseal other docs https://t.co/rmihffmGBW pic.twitter.com/hVn08mGuOr — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2022

The New York Post reports:

The Justice Department said Monday it will oppose the release of an FBI affidavit used to justify the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence last week. “If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps,” federal prosecutors said in a court filing. The DOJ added that the release of even a redacted version of the affidavit “would not serve any public interest” due to the number of details that would have to be omitted.

Nah, we’re still interested in seeing it.

Welcome to transparency for me but not for thee. Of course they are sealing the affidavit but they can “leak accusations” about Trump for all types of crimes without proof. — Karen Swanson 🍊 (@KLynnSwan) August 15, 2022

Wonder what they’re hiding — Gerry G (@ggiul1256) August 15, 2022

This is a mess. — Mikael Anderson (@MikaelsAmerica) August 15, 2022

Thank you DOJ for confirming you have something to hide. — Commonsense (@Commonsense403) August 15, 2022

They can't let people see they fabricated everything like they did with their fraudulent applications to the FISA court.

The @FBI is hopelessly corrupt. — Dave Engelman (@Krazy_Boy_Fredo) August 15, 2022

Another silly plan by a horrible group of people. — Daniel Novak (@Harbordan) August 15, 2022

It is almost as if there are midterms looming. — OzCryptoTrades (@OzCryptoTrades1) August 15, 2022

They have nothing…. AGAIN — Biden hates America (@tiredAmerican16) August 15, 2022

Being that they took every box, how never-ending is this investigation supposed to be? And being that they leaked out nuclear rumors last week, apparently the DOJ will say anything to promote their case aside from letting us see what they argued to the judge. — The Narrator (@tbdtbdtbd777) August 15, 2022

And we’re expected to believe the FBI wanted this raid to be “low-profile.”

