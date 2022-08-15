The Department of Justice said on Monday that it opposes the release of the FBI affidavit used to justify the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s home last week, claiming that it could obstruct the DOJ’s investigation. With all that’s leaked out about what FBI agents allegedly took from Mar-a-Lago, it’s amazing they’ve been able to keep the affidavit under seal. Most transparent administration ever!

The New York Post reports:

The Justice Department said Monday it will oppose the release of an FBI affidavit used to justify the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence last week.

“If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps,” federal prosecutors said in a court filing.

The DOJ added that the release of even a redacted version of the affidavit “would not serve any public interest” due to the number of details that would have to be omitted.

Nah, we’re still interested in seeing it.

And we’re expected to believe the FBI wanted this raid to be “low-profile.”

