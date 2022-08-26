It’s here, you guys! It’s finally here! The Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit is out for the public to see. Well, “see.”

The full Mar-a-Lago search affidavit makes for some very interesting reading pic.twitter.com/443CDEqwRv — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) August 26, 2022

Transparency is one of DOJ's and FBI's passions. pic.twitter.com/1friuvyTyG — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 26, 2022

20 of the 32 pages on the Affidavit justifying an FBI raid on a former president's home are either mostly or fully redacted. I learned so much about how transparent the DOJ is from reading it just now. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 26, 2022

The affidavit is out. 38 pages. It does release a fair amount of material, including some background information. We have whole pages largely redacted but it is not the total blackout that some were predicting. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 26, 2022

OK, so the affidavit isn’t a total blackout. That’s good. It’s important to make the public aware of what’s going on.

But obviously some of the material in the affidavit has been redacted. That’s to be expected with this sort of thing. But it doesn’t mean that we should just shrug our shoulders every time we see a blacked-out line of text.

It's going to be a blob of ink followed by another court battle over what was redacted. https://t.co/EYsMZOI9Xs — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 26, 2022

You were definitely onto something, Bonchie. Because while the affidavit contains plenty of redactions, but the memo explaining why the affidavit contains those redactions is itself full — and we do mean full — of redactions.

.@mitchellreports holds up a page of the memo explaining why the Mar-a-Lago affidavit needs redactions that is, itself, very redacted. pic.twitter.com/g9RZRDnixS — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 26, 2022

Seriously, look at this thing:

*Not* the affidavit, but the government's legal memo making the case for redacting the affidavit was also unsealed and it's… heavily redacted. pic.twitter.com/ygJmSTflLZ — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 26, 2022

This is the government's memo explaining the reason they had to make redactions the Affidavit explaining why they raided a former president's home. As you can see, it explains so much. pic.twitter.com/KNs8KbROAn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 26, 2022

What, exactly, was the point of this entire exercise?

They might as well have just published three sheets of black paper.

DOJ and FBI are so corrupt that they're redacting their reasons for redactions in their justification for raiding a U.S. president's home. However much contempt you have for these lawless agencies, it's not nearly enough. pic.twitter.com/dUCOqiYVfP — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 26, 2022

It was supposed to be a meme but then the meme came true. https://t.co/2S54fOQ1Dr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 26, 2022

Oh, it’s a joke, all right. But it’s definitely not the funny kind. Nobody should be laughing about this.

We should all be fuming.

The affidavit basically says they had probable cause… But didn't give any other info. So we have to take it on faith. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 26, 2022

I mean did we learn a single thing here that wasn't already leaked? Basically the FBI provided nothing tangible. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 26, 2022

Not only that, but what they did provide more than anything amounted to a giant slap in our faces.

You can’t defend yourself against a document drenched in black ink, but DOJ knows that. https://t.co/pRhr7sbUFP — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 26, 2022

They literally redacted all of their justifications for dozens of pages of redactions. Your government detests you and the rule of law, and it's just mocking both at this point. https://t.co/0woTGn2l7E pic.twitter.com/ZongVFM5G3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 26, 2022

This is the FBI giving a middle finger to Americans and the Justice system. https://t.co/L4INXcCGzC — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 26, 2022

That’s effectively what it is, yes.

So, the FBI will gladly leak details of the Trump documents to friendly Media but will claim in court that it simply CANNOT make anything public, because "national security" blah blah blah. Sure, Feds. — Matt Cover (@MattCover) August 26, 2022

DOJ/fbi would prefer to keep leaking to WaPo and NYT instead of showing us anything. https://t.co/OfzMalCWPa — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) August 26, 2022

Shut the whole thing down until we can figure out what the hell is going on.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

