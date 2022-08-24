President Biden returned to the White House today in order to announce his plan for the government (aka taxpayers) to pay off federal student loans up to a certain point for those making under a certain amount of money.

At the end of his remarks, Biden took some questions and walked out when he started getting grilled about things he didn’t like. One question Biden did answer was about the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s home, and the answer won’t surprise you:

"Zero. Not one single bit" says Biden about advance knowledge of FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/b9AiYeZSMc — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 24, 2022

Biden doubles down after bombshell report alleging that the Biden administration set the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago into motion: "I didn't have any advance notice. None. Zero. Not one single bit." pic.twitter.com/iQPg18hZMP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 24, 2022

“Zero,” in the same way that there’s “zero” inflation?

The possibility that Biden himself was unaware the FBI was planning to raid Mar-a-Lago isn’t all that unbelievable, but whoever’s actually calling the shots at the White House most certainly knew (as John Solomen reported this week).

And no idea of Hunter's foreign dealings across the globe. 🙄 — Seriously 2400 (@Seriously2400) August 24, 2022

Can there be anything Biden IS aware of?

In closing, just imagine the lefty media freakout if Trump made this gesture:

***

Related:

WATCH: Joe Biden pulls a Joe Biden when journos Karen Travers and Peter Doocy confront him on inherently unjust student debt cancellation

IMPEACH?! Memos prove Biden admin not only KNEW about FBI’s raid on Trump’s home BUT worked directly with the DOJ to get it started

‘Incredible’: Biden’s claim about which Americans ‘don’t own their homes to borrow against’ is something else

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!