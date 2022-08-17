As we told you last night, it didn’t take long for the Wyoming congressional primary to be called in favor of Harriet Hageman in a blowout win over incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney.

However, before heading off to possibly join MSNBC as a contributor or starting some Lincoln Project-style anti-Trump organization that does little but raise money and help forward Democrat narratives, the outgoing congresswoman made a daring comparison.

Wait, really? Yes, really:

Wow, somebody thinks rather highly of herself even coming off a primary election blowout.

Cheney’s comparisons didn’t stop with Lincoln:

Henceforth all Liz Cheney appearances should be accompanied by “The Battle Cry for Freedom” playing in the background.

It’s almost certain that Cheney’s theatrics on the 1/6 panel will be ramped up in the days she has remaining in Congress.

