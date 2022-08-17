As we told you last night, it didn’t take long for the Wyoming congressional primary to be called in favor of Harriet Hageman in a blowout win over incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney.

However, before heading off to possibly join MSNBC as a contributor or starting some Lincoln Project-style anti-Trump organization that does little but raise money and help forward Democrat narratives, the outgoing congresswoman made a daring comparison.

Did Liz Cheney actually compare herself to Abraham Lincoln??? pic.twitter.com/On0I7xv7XB — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) August 17, 2022

Wait, really? Yes, really:

Liz Cheney: "Abraham Lincoln was defeated in elections for the Senate and House before he won the most important election of all." pic.twitter.com/VbTjCx4afC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 17, 2022

Wow, somebody thinks rather highly of herself even coming off a primary election blowout.

Up until now I thought the Lincoln Project was the most absurd and disgraceful attempt at using Abraham Lincoln’s name and legacy. https://t.co/hHwDNeSwLq — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) August 17, 2022

😂 Holy delusions. I feel a little bit sorry for people like @RepLizCheney. She really really thinks she has the support and vote of 75 million Americans to become president? Or maybe she's talking to Dominion to help her out. Lol wow. The arrogance…. https://t.co/yWSJTkfMNA — Red (@uma_nimet) August 17, 2022

Cheney’s comparisons didn’t stop with Lincoln:

But wait, she's not done yet. Liz Cheney went on to compare her fight to never let Trump become president again to Ulysses S. Grant marching south in the Battle of the Wilderness. pic.twitter.com/CnZzkpdyil — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 17, 2022

Henceforth all Liz Cheney appearances should be accompanied by “The Battle Cry for Freedom” playing in the background.

I don't get it. She's gonna invade Mar-a-Lago with the Army of the Potomac? — Recolonize [email protected] Star Protester (@ProtesterLone) August 17, 2022

Liz must be hitting the bottle a lot harder then Grant ever did. — mc203t (@mc203t) August 17, 2022

It’s almost certain that Cheney’s theatrics on the 1/6 panel will be ramped up in the days she has remaining in Congress.

