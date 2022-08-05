President Biden has tested positive for Covid again today, so he was by himself while delivering remarks about the latest jobs report. Biden’s remarks started off with more of the gaslighting we’re used to:

PRESIDENT BIDEN: "Today, we received another outstanding jobs report… We're at almost 10 million jobs…since I took office." pic.twitter.com/GzlaGUnHTN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2022

They’re still hoping people don’t get the difference between jobs created and jobs restored.

Later on Biden talked about the ironically named Inflation Reduction Act that could soon pass the Senate. Try and make any sense whatsoever out of what Biden says the bill would do for American families currently struggling to pay for gas and groceries due to inflation:

Biden: "We're going to save American families hundreds of dollars per year on paying their energy bills by allowing them to have money to invest by allowing them to put in new windows and doors and solar panels." pic.twitter.com/nKvNpBVHp1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 5, 2022

The people who write Biden’s remarks really think you’re stupid.

Energy costs going up because of Biden’s bad policies? Don’t worry, he is graciously going to allow you to spend more money replacing windows and doors instead of just making america energy independent again. https://t.co/8amv14IKu6 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 5, 2022

Makes total sense, right? Nope, not at all.

Hell of a pitch. I'm going to save you $100s per year if you invest $10s of thousands on some solar panels. https://t.co/5tFFnLPAnX — Justin Edwards (@WolvesWin2022) August 5, 2022

That probably seems logical and affordable… if you’re a career politician.

1: WTF 2: Allowing Them ? https://t.co/g8u8WHlIMv — Cynthia Sanchez M. (@CMategra1) August 5, 2022

Biden also like to use words like “investments.”

That’s not what investing means — Autistic-Doge (@The_OG_Doge) August 5, 2022

Politicians always hope that people don’t know what “investing” means. Maybe the Biden administration will change the definition of the word like they did with “recession.”

