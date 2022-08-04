FBI Director Christopher Wray testified today before the Senate Judiciary Committee and he was grilled about a number of subjects (including a plea from Dem Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse to keep investigating Brett Kavanaugh).

Later on during Wray’s testimony, he reminded Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley that he had to leave at 1:30 because he had a plane to catch. Grassley then reminded Wray that maybe he can push that departure time back just a little because he’s using his own plane (courtesy of US taxpayers):

LOL Wray says he has to leave at 1:30p.m. because he has a flight. Grassley says if it's business he has his own plane. (FBI DIRECTOR HAS HIS OWN PLANE.) Wray says he's really on a tight schedule. Sen. Tillis confronting Wray about BLM threats against law enforcement. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 4, 2022

Here’s the video:

'You've Got Your Own Plane, Can't It Wait Awhile?': Grassley Asks Wray W… https://t.co/vvDXUMAWBc via @YouTube — Michele Reuss (@mreuss63) August 4, 2022





Awkward!

Someone tell this guy he works for the TAXPAYERS https://t.co/4PSQtXx9VZ — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) August 4, 2022

So often they seem to forget that.

I'd say that Wray just flipped off congress. Got a plane to catch. Please. He works for us. He'd stay for as long as it took https://t.co/ELqyK6hJO1 — Blueskies (@blueskies6123) August 4, 2022

Wray saying he has to leave at 1:30. Excuse me??? No he needs to sit in that seat and answer questions. His problem is he’s desperate to get out of there. — Sue (@Sue42691614) August 4, 2022

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway has this to add:

In Director Wray's defense, he knows the Senate is going to do literally nothing but encourage the disaster that he is overseeing at the FBI and the havoc it is wreaking on the country. Why not tell them to hit the road so he can fly out? https://t.co/4gHVytOoBf — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 4, 2022

Has there ever been, or will there ever be, anybody in government who is actually held accountable for abuses and overreach?

