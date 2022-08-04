FBI Director Christopher Wray testified today before the Senate Judiciary Committee and he was grilled about a number of subjects (including a plea from Dem Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse to keep investigating Brett Kavanaugh).

Later on during Wray’s testimony, he reminded Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley that he had to leave at 1:30 because he had a plane to catch. Grassley then reminded Wray that maybe he can push that departure time back just a little because he’s using his own plane (courtesy of US taxpayers):

Here’s the video:



Awkward!

Trending

So often they seem to forget that.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway has this to add:

Has there ever been, or will there ever be, anybody in government who is actually held accountable for abuses and overreach?

***

Related:

WATCH: Christopher Wray hurts himself and the FBI with responses to Sen. Blackburn’s q’s about Russia collusion hoax and Hunter Biden’s laptop

‘What are y’all doing?’ Sen. Ted Cruz asks FBI director to explain why Gadsden & Betsy Ross flags are ‘indicative of militia violent extremism’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chuck grassleyFBIFBI Director Christopher WrayTed Cruz