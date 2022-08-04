As we told you, FBI Director Christopher Wray informed members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that they’d have to wrap up their hearing in time for him to catch a plane at 1:30. Wray must’ve forgotten that he has his own plane. Happens to the best of us.

Anyway, while we’re sure Senate Republicans were very sympathetic to his flight plight, that didn’t deter them from pressing him for answers to their questions as long as he was still around.

And GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn had a few really good questions for Wray:

Blackburn: "Do you agree that Russian collusion was a hoax?" Wray: "I wouldn't use that terminology." Blackburn: "Do you agree that Hunter Biden's laptop was not Russian disino?" Wray: "I can't comment on that." pic.twitter.com/h74Wfyeotb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2022

Here is Wray’s full exchange with Blackburn on the Russia collusion hoax and Hunter Biden’s laptop:

Blackburn: “So do you agree that the allegation of secret collusion between President Trump and Russia was a hoax? Yes or no?” Wray: “I don’t think that’s the terminology I would use, but, uh, I think there’s been a lot written on this subject in both, in the Special Counsel’s report, the Inspector General’s report—” Blackburn: “Just yes or no.” Wray: “That’s not a term I would use.” Blackburn: “Do you agree that the Hunter Biden laptop was not Russia disinformation?” Wray: “Uh, now you’re asking about an ongoing investigation, uh, that I expect our folks to pursue aggressively, and I just, I can’t comment on that one.” Blackburn: “OK. And you possess the laptop, right?” Wray: “Uh, I can’t, I can’t discuss that. It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Really, Director Wray? You wouldn’t call the Russia collusion hoax a hoax? Then what would you call it?

And you can’t even comment on whether or not Hunter Biden’s laptop is in the FBI’s possession?

What, Director Wray, would you say you and the FBI do here?

Yeah, no. Sorry. That’s not how this works.

Do Wray and the FBI want to be taken seriously as part of the U.S. Justice Department or don’t they? Because right now, they’re not showing us any reason to take them seriously or to trust them to do their jobs.

Which raises the question: why do we need them at all?

Maybe it’s time to just shut the whole thing down until we can figure out what the hell is going on.