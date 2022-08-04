FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying today before the Senate Judiciary Committee. During questioning, senators have asked Director Wray about issues such as what the FBI considers “domestic extremism,” threats of violence against SCOTUS justices over political issues, investigations into “Russia collusion” along with Hunter Biden as well as border insecurity.

Democrat Sen. Sheldon White House then asked Director Wray about — you guessed it — investigating Brett Kavanaugh. But Texas Sen. Ted Cruz got things back on track with a line of questioning about what symbols the FBI might consider signs of potential violent domestic extremism:

Ted Cruz grills Dir. Wray over FBI training material listing patriotic flags as militia violent extremism. "What are y'all doing? Do you agree w/ this FBI guidance that the Betsy Ross flag and the Gadsden flag and the Gonzales battle flag are signs of militia violent extremism?" pic.twitter.com/g6UZiiJbft — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2022

Wray then answered the question… sort of:

That was certainly somewhat of a non-answer answer, but Cruz made an important point and hopefully will follow up on that with Director Wray.

Wray,'s face says it all Cruz missile direct hit https://t.co/GBbkWOgzys — Tracie James (@TracieJames777) August 4, 2022

***

Related:

WATCH: Ted Cruz makes Assistant AG squirm with questions about DOJ ignoring protesters harassing SCOTUS Justices outside their homes

Ted Cruz zings DC Mayor Bowser after she declares a humanitarian crisis over 4000 migrants

‘What would you say you do here?’: Sen. Ted Cruz lays into State Department’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer