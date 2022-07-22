The progressive law enforcement “catch and release” policies even include those arrested for trafficking fentanyl, and you won’t be surprised at what didn’t happen next for two men who were released on their own recognizance:

Shocker! Two fentanyl traffickers who were released from jail on their own recognizance less than 24 hours after being arrested with 150,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in California last month were both no shows for their court date yesterday. https://t.co/QyYXn5hpnZ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2022

Somebody should have told the California authorities those two guys were spotted at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th and they’d definitely still be in custody.

Did this make Gavin Newsom's ad about Texas? https://t.co/3hc8YpyAs3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2022

Released on their own recognizance. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Our court system is a joke. https://t.co/WSkmDGRZBC — Melissa (@maw717) July 22, 2022

Gee, you really have to hand it to the authorities who let these guys walk:

Two accused drug traffickers busted with 150,000 fentanyl pills during a California traffic stop last month failed to show in court Thursday after being released on cashless bail. Defendants Jose Zendejas, 25, and Benito Madrigal, 19 — released on their own recognizance less than 24 hours after their arrests with the large stash of illicit drugs — were scheduled to appear for their arraignments at the Tulare County Courthouse in central California on Thursday morning, but both men failed to show. The judge called for Zendejas and Madrigal — both from Washington state — who were not in court, and the warrant for their arrest continues.

Unreal.

Did they give them their fentanyl back too? — kikimick35 (@kikimick35) July 22, 2022

Frankly we’re afraid to ask.

***

Related:

‘UNBELIEVABLE’: While the Biden admin worries about securing Ukraine’s border, Bill Melugin shares latest numbers from US southern border

AYFKM?! Man who attacked Rep. Lee Zeldin on stage during campaign rally charged and ALREADY released on his own recognizance