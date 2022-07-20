Shortly after signing the bipartisan gun control legislation recently, President Biden made it known that the new laws don’t go far enough. Nobody expected the Left to be satisfied, and today David Hogg demonstrated exactly that. During a House hearing the gun control activist and Harvard student had an outburst and was then removed from the room:

If Hogg were on the Right the media would likely be reporting this a certain way:

And that’s it! Seems insurrection-y.

Trending

Next time Hogg should first consult with AOC and others:

Maybe next time!

Meanwhile, Hogg would like everybody to believe all mass shooters are basically Republicans:

The Left never lets reality interfere with their preferred narrative.

***

Related:

After deadly parade shooting, David Hogg’s buddy asks if anyone’s seen Kyle Rittenhouse recently

‘Harvard’s Pride’ David Hogg goes off on Democrats for being ‘unbelievably stupid’ over Roe in ranty, angsty thread (grab your popcorn!)

David Hogg took a victory lap over new bipartisan gun control framework, but why?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd Amendmentdavid hogggun control