Shortly after signing the bipartisan gun control legislation recently, President Biden made it known that the new laws don’t go far enough. Nobody expected the Left to be satisfied, and today David Hogg demonstrated exactly that. During a House hearing the gun control activist and Harvard student had an outburst and was then removed from the room:

Gun control activist David Hogg has an outburst during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence and is escorted out by police. pic.twitter.com/dKLX8jFLYv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2022

If Hogg were on the Right the media would likely be reporting this a certain way:

And that’s it! Seems insurrection-y.

@davidhogg111 Is trying to stay relevant💙🖤💙 — Ginger Ninja (@HappyCamperKat) July 20, 2022

Where's that pillow I ordered, David? — The Spirit of ‘76 Trans Am (@Hoo26331045) July 20, 2022

He needs a nap. Someone get him a MyPillow. https://t.co/o7Ysh0EMWT — Rhyen Staley (@DunedainRanger9) July 20, 2022

Some Beta O’Rouke energy here https://t.co/WgxQp9P8h3 — Paul (@HummusAnCarrots) July 20, 2022

Next time Hogg should first consult with AOC and others:

Did he miss the memo that he's supposed to act like he's handcuffed? https://t.co/1OjGVm8LNP — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 20, 2022

Maybe next time!

Meanwhile, Hogg would like everybody to believe all mass shooters are basically Republicans:

The guns in Parkland, Buffalo, El Paso, didn't come from Mexico. They came from the US, and the shooters were inspired by racist, anti-black, anti-immigrant manifestos that rhyme with GOP talking points. pic.twitter.com/0D4QbHvu1t — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) July 20, 2022

The Left never lets reality interfere with their preferred narrative.

***

Related:

After deadly parade shooting, David Hogg’s buddy asks if anyone’s seen Kyle Rittenhouse recently

‘Harvard’s Pride’ David Hogg goes off on Democrats for being ‘unbelievably stupid’ over Roe in ranty, angsty thread (grab your popcorn!)

David Hogg took a victory lap over new bipartisan gun control framework, but why?