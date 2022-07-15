The Biden administration’s effort to drive the final “Build Back Better” nails into America’s economic coffin have been thwarted (at least for now):

"Mr. Manchin appeared to have single-handedly shattered Mr. Biden’s ambitious climate agenda and what would have been the largest single federal investment in American history toward addressing the toll of climate change."https://t.co/DVPqz1BbZZ — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) July 15, 2022

Joe Manchin for the win:

Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, pulled the plug on Thursday on negotiations to salvage key pieces of President Biden’s agenda, informing his party’s leaders that he would not support funding for climate or energy programs or raising taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations. The decision by Mr. Manchin, a conservative-leaning Democrat whose opposition has effectively stalled Mr. Biden’s economic package in the evenly divided Senate, dealt a devastating blow to his party’s efforts to enact a broad social safety net, climate and tax package.

According to the New York Times, a professor and eco-activist who worked diligently on the legislation was left in tears:

“Leah Stokes, a professor of environmental policy who has advised Democrats on climate legislation, sobbed on Thursday night as she described the months of work she and other activists, scientists and legislative staff had poured into negotiations”https://t.co/wILKvnOyqg — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 15, 2022

Somebody pass the tissues!

Sobbed???? Oh man……🤣🤣🤣 — Joao Almeida d'Eca (@JoaoAlmeidaEca) July 15, 2022

It’s always sad when somebody gets between an eco-activist and their religion (which is spending other peoples’ money on “green” dreams).

😂😂😂

So Manchin won’t bankrupt his state closing down their biggest industry? https://t.co/tBf67jJmZt — Dan-Yul-Son (@smats88) July 15, 2022

Manchin actually cares about getting re-elected in his state.

Should see a bumper crop of liberal tears this year, and I expect prices to fall. Welcome news in our inflationary times. https://t.co/MDjL2XqrOF — Magister Joe (@joeeule) July 15, 2022

Just wait until the midterms!

