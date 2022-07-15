The Biden administration’s effort to drive the final “Build Back Better” nails into America’s economic coffin have been thwarted (at least for now):

Joe Manchin for the win:

Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, pulled the plug on Thursday on negotiations to salvage key pieces of President Biden’s agenda, informing his party’s leaders that he would not support funding for climate or energy programs or raising taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations.

The decision by Mr. Manchin, a conservative-leaning Democrat whose opposition has effectively stalled Mr. Biden’s economic package in the evenly divided Senate, dealt a devastating blow to his party’s efforts to enact a broad social safety net, climate and tax package.

According to the New York Times, a professor and eco-activist who worked diligently on the legislation was left in tears:

Somebody pass the tissues!

It’s always sad when somebody gets between an eco-activist and their religion (which is spending other peoples’ money on “green” dreams).

Manchin actually cares about getting re-elected in his state.

Just wait until the midterms!

