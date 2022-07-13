Brian Deese, who is an economic adviser for President Biden, knows that the “liberal world order” is at stake and as such this administration’s policies, goals and priorities reflect that. Deese was asked about inflation going above nine percent in June, and the definition of insanity can be found in what he said should be the solution:

Simply amazing! There’s no problem that can’t be solved with more spending — even when it comes to problems that were caused by too much spending.

Trending

Pour more gas on that fire, Biden White House!

The current White House spin is that the inflation rate shouldn’t seem so bad because gas prices have dropped a little. Good luck with that in November, Dems.

The economic weather remains fantastic inside the bubble so what harm could a few trillion in new spending cause?

***

Related:

Biden economic adviser triples down on who’s to blame for record high gas prices

Biden economic adviser just disagrees that gas prices were on the rise before Russia invaded Ukraine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian DeeseeconomyinflationJoe Biden