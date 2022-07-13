Brian Deese, who is an economic adviser for President Biden, knows that the “liberal world order” is at stake and as such this administration’s policies, goals and priorities reflect that. Deese was asked about inflation going above nine percent in June, and the definition of insanity can be found in what he said should be the solution:

Biden Admin Senior Gaslighter @BrianDeeseNEC on the worst inflation in 100 years: "More urgency than ever to pass" new spending bills pic.twitter.com/v48nkEcLCY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 13, 2022

Simply amazing! There’s no problem that can’t be solved with more spending — even when it comes to problems that were caused by too much spending.

Sure why not 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PuL334uiAa — Charles Scott (@OgMage78) July 13, 2022

Pour more gas on that fire, Biden White House!

So save .40/Gal but pay 15-25% more on everything else. Thanks. — Less Paul more Marshall (@tomkehoehenrys1) July 13, 2022

The current White House spin is that the inflation rate shouldn’t seem so bad because gas prices have dropped a little. Good luck with that in November, Dems.

They don't live in the average American's reality. — Keep Arrowhead in KC the .01% (@dachiefsman) July 13, 2022

The economic weather remains fantastic inside the bubble so what harm could a few trillion in new spending cause?

