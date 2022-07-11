Today outside the White House, President Biden spoke at an event designed to tout the gun law he signed recently.

Biden thanked Senate Republicans who supported the bill, and went on to personally demonstrate why you never give them an inch because then they’ll want to take a mile:

Kamala Harris had this to say ahead of Biden’s remarks:

“We wouldn’t be here if not for Joe Biden”? Hey, no argument here.

At one point Biden was heckled during his speech:

There are reports that the man heckling Biden is the father of a Parkland shooting victim.

Biden really seemed to get thrown off after being distracted from reading the teleprompter. End of quote. Repeat the line.

