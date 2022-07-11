Today outside the White House, President Biden spoke at an event designed to tout the gun law he signed recently.

White House event promoting gun control bill that Biden signed two weeks ago pic.twitter.com/6brrmKosIu — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 11, 2022

Biden thanked Senate Republicans who supported the bill, and went on to personally demonstrate why you never give them an inch because then they’ll want to take a mile:

"Assault weapons need to be banned," Joe Biden says — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 11, 2022

Kamala Harris had this to say ahead of Biden’s remarks:

Kamala Harris: "We would not be here were it not the vision, the courage, the unwavering determination of one particular individual. Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/954P3mf138 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 11, 2022

“We wouldn’t be here if not for Joe Biden”? Hey, no argument here.

At one point Biden was heckled during his speech:

Protestor interrupts Joe Biden's gun control speech at the White House — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 11, 2022

Joe Biden just got heckled at his own White House event: "Sit down! You'll hear what I have to say." pic.twitter.com/2FplghFkjO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2022

A protester interrupts President Biden during his remarks touting the passage of new gun safety legislation https://t.co/oHh0xhF16D pic.twitter.com/vFexztEjPW — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 11, 2022

President Biden’s event celebrating gun law is interrupted by protester. Staff led protester out pic.twitter.com/fnOrYjDAhH — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) July 11, 2022

There are reports that the man heckling Biden is the father of a Parkland shooting victim.

Don’t interrupt me while I’m ready the teleprompter. I can’t focus as it is. https://t.co/jSV1n9jmZL — Rally Sons of ND. (@oakcard) July 11, 2022

Biden really seemed to get thrown off after being distracted from reading the teleprompter. End of quote. Repeat the line.

***

Related:

Biden assigns new blame for gas prices & inflation (hey, what happened to ‘Putin’s price hikes’?)

NYT: Biden’s Middle East trip delayed so he could rest up after his meetings in Europe

Dan Pfeiffer’s observation about Biden’s dismal approval good enough for a Ron Klain retweet