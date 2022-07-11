Inflation and high gas prices continue to throttle the U.S. economy, but fortunately we have a leader who isn’t afraid to accept his share of the responsibility.

Wait, no we don’t:

Republicans are doing nothing but obstructing our efforts to crack down on gas-price gouging, lower food prices, lower healthcare costs, and hopefully, soon, lower your prescription drug costs. This is not right. And that’s why this election is going to be so darn important. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 10, 2022

Didn’t Biden (or whoever actually wrote that tweet) forget something?

I thought it was the Putin Price Spike — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2022

Yeah, what happened to that? Maybe the Biden White House will bring it back when this new approach doesn’t work either.

wait so it’s not Putin’s fault anymore? — Kaya (@kayatheshort) July 10, 2022

I thought it was Putin? https://t.co/iUZrNsRQ7o — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 11, 2022

Another blame pivot is in progress!

And of course the Biden White House is hoping nobody has noticed which party has control:

who controls both houses of Congress? — Kaya (@kayatheshort) July 10, 2022

Biden and his staffers keep saying the same things over and over even though the BS is doing nothing but driving his approval down even lower every time.

Stop lying & blame-throwing @JoeBiden! That might boost your dismal approval ratings https://t.co/2bqtdkORDM — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) July 11, 2022

The president is blaming Republicans for not letting Democrats do more of what made the problems worse in the first place? What a joke. And since when is Joe Manchin a Republican?

First it was COVID’s fault.

Then it was Trump’s fault.

Next it was Putin’s fault.

Now it’s Republicans’ fault. Bro… it’s YOUR fault. https://t.co/5ExurBDbEF — Joel Brizzée (@BrizzeeJoel) July 11, 2022

Remember when Biden promised to not point the finger of blame?

Yep, that’s the same person!

Mr. President, 18 months of Democrat control in the White House, Senate, and House, and the best you can do is blame Republicans for the worst economic conditions since the Carter Administration. https://t.co/tOLLAO1IN4 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) July 11, 2022

It’s just pathetic.

***

Related:

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says President Joe Biden should fire Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to avoid a recession

NYT: Biden’s Middle East trip delayed so he could rest up after his meetings in Europe

Official White House transcript proves that President Biden wasn’t reading instructions from the teleprompter