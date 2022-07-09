When you think “greatest orators of all time,” your mind might immediately leap to one name: Kamala Harris.
Here’s the latest clip showing why that is:
How is it possible that Kamala Harris is this bad at public speaking? pic.twitter.com/ZcoLlW9Fcq
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 9, 2022
This is pretty amazing:
Reporter: Did Democrats fail to not codify Roe v. Wade over the past five decades:
Harris: I think that, to be very honest with you, I, I do believe that we… should have rightly believed but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled.
Reporter: Clearly we’re not.
Harris: No that’s right, and that’s why I do believe that we are living, sadly, in real unsettled… times.
Got that?
Here’s a bonus Harris clip about elections getting people elected because of elections:
KAMALA HARRIS: "Well this really does highlight um the importance of elections and who will be elected in terms of who gets elected" pic.twitter.com/hKl6grmO6l
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2022
She’s a public speaking machine.
Nobody can stuff a sentence with keywords like Kamala. https://t.co/DsYeKFucBa
— Amanda Jean (@AJAmmirabilis) July 9, 2022
Somebody clearly didn’t read the chapter of the book the teacher just asked her about. https://t.co/ljpVUV31yX
— JC3_NG (@JC3_NG) July 9, 2022
Harris’ impression of a student who was asked a question about a book they didn’t read is uncanny.
