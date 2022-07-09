When you think “greatest orators of all time,” your mind might immediately leap to one name: Kamala Harris.

Here’s the latest clip showing why that is:

How is it possible that Kamala Harris is this bad at public speaking?

This is pretty amazing:

Reporter: Did Democrats fail to not codify Roe v. Wade over the past five decades: Harris: I think that, to be very honest with you, I, I do believe that we… should have rightly believed but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled. Reporter: Clearly we’re not. Harris: No that’s right, and that’s why I do believe that we are living, sadly, in real unsettled… times.

Got that?

Here’s a bonus Harris clip about elections getting people elected because of elections:

KAMALA HARRIS: "Well this really does highlight um the importance of elections and who will be elected in terms of who gets elected"

She’s a public speaking machine.

Nobody can stuff a sentence with keywords like Kamala.

Somebody clearly didn't read the chapter of the book the teacher just asked her about.

Harris’ impression of a student who was asked a question about a book they didn’t read is uncanny.

