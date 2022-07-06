Vice President Kamala Harris stepped up in front of several microphones in response to the Highland Park shooting and seriously didn’t have a lot of meaningful words to share.

Vice President Kamala Harris just spoke at the scene of the Highland Park mass shooting. “We have to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously,” she said. pic.twitter.com/vpLSydpJM0 — Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) July 6, 2022

Harris did visit with an agenda, she has called for Congress to renew a national assault weapons ban in response to the shooting. As Kamala has called for a ban before, she has also failed to wow the masses with her speeches.

Kamala Harris giving a speech is an assault weapon. BAN THAT. — Booker (@BookerSparticus) June 7, 2022

Kamala Harris has a growing collection of quotes that are eligible for mockery. In fact, it is hard to determine which are actual quotes and which are just memes in her honor.

It is hard to be wrong when no one can quite make sense of what has been said.

Kamala Harris arguably delivers her words well, with emphasis that leaves an audience ready and willing to latch on to her words.

“Words: many words, some of them repeated for apparent emphasis. Or possibly for rhythmic structure. In an effort to sound empathetic, to sound intensely involved in the interests of my audience” — Jen & Judy’s Dirty Shovel (@regalo_h) July 6, 2022

It’s the words, though, that are often found to be lacking.

we must go forward, not backward, upward, not forward, and twirling twirling twirling — Ryan (@EnbiRyan) July 6, 2022

With a POTUS like Joe Biden, who often blunders public appearances, it would be nice to have a VP with a solid presence for media appearances. No such luck though. Like seriously, what is going on?

Okay, she did not always sound this incoherent when put on the spot, right? Am I misremembering? It's getting Weird. https://t.co/FlrZlPnaM2 — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) July 6, 2022

Surely someone should be prepping VP Harris for these speaking engagements, particularly since her performances are drawing such ridicule.

Is someone actually writing these lines for her? Does she even have a speech writer? A press staffer that gives her inflection lines? Or does she just ad-lib it all because she's narcissistic enough to think she's 'that good'? https://t.co/nacieEG7i7 — Will Upton (@wupton) July 6, 2022

Seriously, the Biden Administration, featuring a POTUS notorious for gaffes, and a VP spouting meaningless fluff is increasingly difficult to take seriously.