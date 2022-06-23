As gas prices remain at record highs and inflation has proven to be anything but “transitory,” there’s even more evidence that hardly anybody’s buying the Biden White House’s “blame Putin” approach:

Biden approval rating in Reuters poll down to 36% today, a new low. Crashing and burning. — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) June 23, 2022

Time again to play “How Low Can It Go?”

Biden's approval falls in third straight week, nears record low – Reuters/Ipsos poll Biden Job Approval

Approve 36%

Disapprove 58% Men: 39/59

Women: 34/57

Suburban: 37/60

Midwest: 36/61

No College: 30/61

College: 40/57 D44/R36/I20 / 06-21-22 / 1,002 Ahttps://t.co/3uVi1v1EBW — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 23, 2022

OOF.

Has the White House dubbed this “Putin’s bad polling” yet?

If the lib leaning sites like Reuters are reporting Biden at 36%, you can bet he is really in the 20-30% range. https://t.co/NucobgZ87H — Steve Moyer (@Steven_Moyer) June 23, 2022

Yeah, imagine what the actual number is.

