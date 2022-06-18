The FDA has authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines for use in children as young as six months of age:

The FDA decision comes after its committee of independent vaccine experts voted unanimously to recommend the shots after weighing their safety and effectiveness during an all-day meeting Wednesday that was open to the public. The FDA authorized Pfizer’s three-dose vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old, and Moderna’s two-dose vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old. Children under age 5 were the only people left in the U.S. not eligible for vaccination. Many parents have been waiting months for the FDA to authorize the vaccines for their kids. The FDA on Friday also authorized Moderna’s vaccines for kindergarteners through high schoolers. Previously, Pfizer’s vaccine was the only Covid shot available for this age group.

Ron Klain, chief of staff at the Biden White House, was happy with this “first”:

US about to become the first country on earth to give mRNA vaccines to its youngest children. The first. https://t.co/tdbe306QHM — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) June 18, 2022

Jeremy Redfern, press secretary for the Florida Dept. of Public Health, kicks off the reactions:

This isn’t the dunk that you think it is. Your FDA and CDC used garbage data to make this decision, and it’s going to take years to bring public trust back to public health. Thankfully, we have @FLSurgeonGen to help get out the truth. https://t.co/oHngd4IABK — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 18, 2022

Christina Pushaw also doesn’t see this as being anything to brag about:

Wait, you think this is a good thing?! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 18, 2022

This administration needs any “win” it can get, even if that’s not really the case.

Weird flex — T🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) June 18, 2022

Gee I wonder why every other country decided not to https://t.co/DYXT0qsLYw — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) June 18, 2022

It certainly does make you wonder.

When you are trying to brag about something…but instead point out how insanely pathetic it is… https://t.co/QjDD2WX2iR — Matt (@UofMKwn) June 18, 2022

Being the first to do anything requires a significant amount of risk tolerance. Be a hero, I guess. But not with my kids. https://t.co/z3GKG60Moj — Triggery Fingers, Mother of Wildlings (@triggeryfingers) June 18, 2022

If I didn't know who this guy was I'd assume he's saying this in a horrified manner. https://t.co/jmdgJTx1MG — Deplorable Dylan (@dm03rieg) June 18, 2022

