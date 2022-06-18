The FDA has authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines for use in children as young as six months of age:

The FDA decision comes after its committee of independent vaccine experts voted unanimously to recommend the shots after weighing their safety and effectiveness during an all-day meeting Wednesday that was open to the public.

The FDA authorized Pfizer’s three-dose vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old, and Moderna’s two-dose vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old. Children under age 5 were the only people left in the U.S. not eligible for vaccination. Many parents have been waiting months for the FDA to authorize the vaccines for their kids.

The FDA on Friday also authorized Moderna’s vaccines for kindergarteners through high schoolers. Previously, Pfizer’s vaccine was the only Covid shot available for this age group.

Ron Klain, chief of staff at the Biden White House, was happy with this “first”:

Jeremy Redfern, press secretary for the Florida Dept. of Public Health, kicks off the reactions:

Christina Pushaw also doesn’t see this as being anything to brag about:

This administration needs any “win” it can get, even if that’s not really the case.

It certainly does make you wonder.

***

