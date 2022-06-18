As we told you last night, Fox News’ Chat Pergram reported that multiple people associated with “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” were arrested and charged with “illegal entry to House office buildings after hours.”

2) Fox is told the people were arrested in the Longworth House Office Building. The group was in the Cannon House Office Building earlier in the day trying to get interviews around the time of the 1/6 committee hearing. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 17, 2022

3) However, USCP shooed them away because they did not have proper press credentials. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 17, 2022

This is starting to sound insurrection-y:

4) However, the group surfaced later that night after the Capitol complex was closed to the public Fox is told they took pictures and video around the offices of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO). — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 17, 2022

5) They were unescorted and arrested and charged with illegal entry. They were arrested near Boebert’s office. They were released overnight. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 17, 2022

Pergram confirmed that nine people were arrested, including actor/comic Robert Smigel, the hand and voice behind Triumph the Comic Insult Dog.

Meanwhile, City University of New York journalism Prof. Jeff Jarvis has been critical of the U.S. Capitol Police for the arrests:

Capitol Police whitewash terrorists casing the building to attack it but arrest Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

‘Late Show’ Production Team Arrested at U.S. Capitol While Filming Television Stunt https://t.co/jN0BZNFtk4 — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) June 18, 2022

It seems a sudden pivot is taking place:

I regret to inform you that the Capitol Police are once again the bad guys. https://t.co/W7fHl0edQo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2022

Wow, the Capitol Police sure went from hero to zero quickly!

CUNY professor defending insurrectionist: https://t.co/P5Sw9hVmAT — Max on social media (@MaxNordau) June 18, 2022

RIP “strange new respect” for Capitol police: 2021-2022 — Roberto Santana ☭⃠ (@RobertoCuba23) June 18, 2022

That didn’t last long.

***

Related:

Report: Dem Reps. Adam Schiff and Jake Auchincloss linked to Colbert-gate

Liberal CUNY journalism Prof. Jeff Jarvis comes unglued over ‘appalling’ NYT opinion piece suggesting that free speech is under threat in America

With Mike Richards out as the host of ‘Jeopardy,’ Jeff Jarvis attempts to cancel Mayim Bialik next

‘Screw the Constitution!’ Lefty journalism prof Jeff Jarvis can’t wait for President Kamala Harris to bypass Congress