As we told you last night, Fox News’ Chat Pergram reported that multiple people associated with “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” were arrested and charged with “illegal entry to House office buildings after hours.”

This is starting to sound insurrection-y:

Trending

Pergram confirmed that nine people were arrested, including actor/comic Robert Smigel, the hand and voice behind Triumph the Comic Insult Dog.

Meanwhile, City University of New York journalism Prof. Jeff Jarvis has been critical of the U.S. Capitol Police for the arrests:

It seems a sudden pivot is taking place:

Wow, the Capitol Police sure went from hero to zero quickly!

That didn’t last long.

***

Related:

Report: Dem Reps. Adam Schiff and Jake Auchincloss linked to Colbert-gate

Liberal CUNY journalism Prof. Jeff Jarvis comes unglued over ‘appalling’ NYT opinion piece suggesting that free speech is under threat in America

With Mike Richards out as the host of ‘Jeopardy,’ Jeff Jarvis attempts to cancel Mayim Bialik next

‘Screw the Constitution!’ Lefty journalism prof Jeff Jarvis can’t wait for President Kamala Harris to bypass Congress

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arrestsChad PergramRobert SmigelUS Capitol