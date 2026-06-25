Member of Trans Death Cult the Zizians Charged in Execution-Style Murders of Her Parents

Trans violence is violence.

We've reported about the Zizians before. Last year, our own Laura W. reported on a couple who shot and killed a U.S. Border Patrol agent. When one of the killers' social media was leaked, it turned out that the duo was linked to a violent and militant transgender cult that follows someone who refers to themself as "Ziz." Our own Just Mindy published a VIP post on the "Zizians," led by a trans leader named Jack LaSota, also known as "Ziz." LaSota reportedly owned the guns used by the couple who killed the Border Patrol agent.

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Andy Ngo has been tracking the cult's movements pretty much by himself, but after a dual murder in Pennsylvania, NBC News has picked up on this trans death cult.

New Ngo report: A member of the trans death cult known as the Zizians has been charged in the execution-style murders of her parents after the case went cold for years. The breakthrough came after a shocking discovery on her phone. The Zizians believed in killing “transphobes.”… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2026

Pennsylvania authorities have charged Michelle Zajko for the killing of her parents, after a three year investigation. Zajko has ties to the Zizians, a cult-like group of highly educated, AI-obsessed vegans, linked to several violent deaths across the U.S. https://t.co/YtrmJifVTb — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 24, 2026

Whoa, check out NBC News practicing some journalism! Rich Schapiro writes:

The slain couple’s daughter, Michelle Zajko, has been charged in the 2022 killings, which rattled the small community of Chester Heights, authorities said Wednesday. Zajko, 33, has ties to the so-called Zizians, a cultlike group of highly educated, AI-obsessed vegans linked to several violent deaths across the United States. She is accused of arranging the murders of her parents, Richard and Rita Zajko, on the morning of her 30th birthday after she received a text message from her mother seeking to mend their broken relationship. … The case drew renewed attention last year when a Border Patrol agent was killed in a shootout in northern Vermont. The confrontation began when the agent, David Maland, pulled over a car that was occupied by two people — Ophelia Bauckholt and Teresa Youngblut. Federal prosecutors say Youngblut opened fire on the agents; Bauckholt was fatally shot as she tried to draw her own weapon. Youngblut was also shot but survived and has pleaded not guilty to two federal weapons charges. Vermont prosecutors later disclosed that the person who supplied the guns Youngblut and Bauckholt used was a person of interest in a double murder in Pennsylvania — a reference to the Zajkos’ killing. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) later identified that person as Michelle Zajko.

Kudos to NBC News for referring to Zajko as "she" and "her."

Any other characteristic of this cult we should know about?

Anything at all? — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) June 25, 2026

Yes, NBC News, there you go.



The Zizians are just a bunch of carrot-eating nerds who love asking AI to write anime fan fiction, and also killing people.



But, in an unrelated development, also happen to be trans. — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBlvd1) June 25, 2026

You left out the TRANS part of the Trans Cult.



This isn't that hard. You're just making it so. — Vineyard Lives Matter (@mattresko) June 25, 2026

Trans killing people again, mental illness is dangerous. — Dennis Peterson (@Dpete9Peterson) June 25, 2026

Its a trans cult.

Don't try to downplay trans violence. — Topher.pg (@PgTopher) June 24, 2026

We all know trans people are violent, so trying to hide it doesn't help. — Dr. Alice Truth (@AliceWatch) June 25, 2026

A cult that believes in killing "transphobes" executed two parents in cold blood. The mainstream media won't call it a terror ideology. Imagine if the labels were reversed. — Commentary: Rush Limbaugh News (@ElRushboNews) June 25, 2026

Gee why would anyone have a phobia of these people? — fabulousbakerboy (@fabulous25591) June 25, 2026

NBC News left out the transgender part, but it did report on the Zizians, so that's a start. The public should know a lot more about this trans death cult.

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