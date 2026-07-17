Raccoon Swoon: Seattle Residents Hope to Catch a Glimpse of Cute Masked Bandit With Rare Birth Defect

A bizarre, malformed ‘monster’ is roving the streets of Seattle and stealing whatever it can get its tiny hands on. No, we're not talking about the city’s socialist mayor (although she fits the description). It’s a weirdly shaped raccoon that residents have affectionately named ‘Jimothy.’

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A short-spined raccoon named 'Jimothy' is becoming a local sensation in Seattle, Washington, as the animal darts across people's neighborhoods. Veterinarian professor Marcie Logsdon says the animal was most likely born this year. She says the abnormality is likely caused by "a congenital deformity of the spine."

Here’s some video of the short-spined masked bandit. (WATCH)

A short-spined raccoon named 'Jimothy' is becoming a local sensation in Seattle, Washington, as the animal darts across people's neighborhoods.



Veterinarian professor Marcie Logsdon says the animal was most likely born this year.



She says the abnormality is likely caused by "a… pic.twitter.com/bfnI3cAQRM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2026

Mutant creature named 'Jimothy' stalks Seattle - and becomes local celebrity https://t.co/qGrp5xpfqp pic.twitter.com/fOU0P7cpO5 — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2026

Jimothy is kind of a cute name for this mutant raccoon!!🦝 — Lori Smith (@Lori_A_Smith) July 17, 2026

He’s pretty adorable for a mutant.

Video has surfaced of Jimothy as a baby. (WATCH)

JIMOTHY AS A BABY 🥺 pic.twitter.com/QfV3pekYcn — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong) July 17, 2026

He looks like a Pokeman — Crow of Paradise (@Yej938) July 17, 2026

The tail is missing for some reason — FK. it (@atlas_eks) July 17, 2026

Oh my WORD! He's so fricking cute as a baby! — 🇺🇸 Red Dot in a Blue State 🇺🇸 (@FedUpFromMA) July 17, 2026

He’s now considered a community pet.

That hasn’t stopped some posters from questioning Jimothy’s origins.

Even the raccoons have crack babies in Seattle! — BoaterAF (@BoaterAf) July 17, 2026

That is a were-coon, and I refuse to believe differently! — Michelle (@Liberty_Chelle) July 17, 2026

Jimothy might bite if he’s frightened, but he’s hardly supernatural.

The raccoon's rare spine condition is present in other animals. (WATCH)

Benzino Racoon! Just like the Benzino Dog.. 😄 pic.twitter.com/yZYH9cMFS7 — brandon nemeth (@brandon_Nemeth) July 17, 2026

That's the same condition that this dog has. pic.twitter.com/qg5yHUeeoB — Probable Spam ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@lmaobrbttyl) July 17, 2026

A shortened spine doesn't prevent that pooch from having fun and being a good boy.

The surreal shape of both animals reminded people of a video of children’s artwork brought to life by AI. (WATCH)

Children's drawings come to life



pic.twitter.com/m1uZCEBl9q — Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) May 20, 2025

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You ever seen that post where kids drawings come alive.... Here's a raccoon. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cUTWsZ0gdp — 🇺🇸TONY🇺🇸 (@Porkchop__2007) July 17, 2026

O.O Seeing that without context under a streetlight at night would mess me up — Alexander Scott Tullis (@TheTwelve) July 17, 2026

I am certain these types of deformities are what people mistake as monsters. Big foot was probably some weird deformed animal — Penguin Sensei (@PenguinSensei__) July 17, 2026

This is how those chupacabra stories get started. — Lynne Gegenheimer (@Lorien2733) July 17, 2026

That’s probably it. And those who fear chupacabra would probably change their minds if their local ‘monster’ turned out to be another Jimothy.

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