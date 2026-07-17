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Raccoon Swoon: Seattle Residents Hope to Catch a Glimpse of Cute Masked Bandit With Rare Birth Defect

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:45 PM on July 17, 2026
Meme

A bizarre, malformed ‘monster’ is roving the streets of Seattle and stealing whatever it can get its tiny hands on. No, we're not talking about the city’s socialist mayor (although she fits the description). It’s a weirdly shaped raccoon that residents have affectionately named ‘Jimothy.’

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Here’s more. (READ)

A short-spined raccoon named 'Jimothy' is becoming a local sensation in Seattle, Washington, as the animal darts across people's neighborhoods.

Veterinarian professor Marcie Logsdon says the animal was most likely born this year.

She says the abnormality is likely caused by "a congenital deformity of the spine."

Here’s some video of the short-spined masked bandit. (WATCH)

He’s pretty adorable for a mutant.

Video has surfaced of Jimothy as a baby. (WATCH)

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He’s now considered a community pet.

That hasn’t stopped some posters from questioning Jimothy’s origins. 

Jimothy might bite if he’s frightened, but he’s hardly supernatural.

The raccoon's rare spine condition is present in other animals. (WATCH)

A shortened spine doesn't prevent that pooch from having fun and being a good boy.

The surreal shape of both animals reminded people of a video of children’s artwork brought to life by AI. (WATCH)

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That’s probably it. And those who fear chupacabra would probably change their minds if their local ‘monster’ turned out to be another Jimothy.

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