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Woman Who Drowned Her Baby and Blamed COVID Found Not Guilty; Ron DeSantis Not Happy

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

A mother who drowned her baby while allegedly having a psychotic episode brought on by COVID-19 was found not guilty of aggravated manslaughter and two charges of attempted murder against family members who tried to stop her. 

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CBS News reports:

A Miami-Dade judge has found a South Florida mother not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, siding with defense attorneys who argued she was suffering from a COVID-related psychotic break at the time of the killing.

The ruling came Tuesday after a two-day bench trial for Precious Bland, who admitted to drowning her baby daughter in a bathtub and attacking her husband and oldest child in 2021.

State prosecutors attempted to prove that Bland, a mother of six, killed her toddler because she believed her husband was cheating on her, pointing to statements she allegedly made to investigators.

"It's odd behavior, judge, it is, but it's not legal insanity," State Prosecutor Elizabeth Utset argued during the trial. "The voices and the COVID psychosis are a fabrication and an embellished story."

However, De La O rejected the state's theory.

"That theory doesn't make sense to me that she decided to do all of the things that she did: going to all the neighbors, calling her family members, putting the kids in the water, all of it because she was angry due to some perceived infidelity," De La O said.

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As Libs of TikTok mentioned, Florida's attorney general says his office is drafting articles of impeachment against Judge Miguel De La O.

He's backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

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It would take the Florida state legislature to impeach this judge, and we don't see them getting it done.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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