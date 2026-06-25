Woman Who Drowned Her Baby and Blamed COVID Found Not Guilty; Ron DeSantis Not Happy

A mother who drowned her baby while allegedly having a psychotic episode brought on by COVID-19 was found not guilty of aggravated manslaughter and two charges of attempted murder against family members who tried to stop her.

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Mother who drowned her toddler and blamed it on COVID, then stabbed her husband and teen daughter who tried intervening, found NOT GUILTY by judge miguel de la o by reason of insanity.



FL AG says his office is now drafting ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT against this judge.



WILD pic.twitter.com/8MbjD108At — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2026

CBS News reports:

A Miami-Dade judge has found a South Florida mother not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, siding with defense attorneys who argued she was suffering from a COVID-related psychotic break at the time of the killing. The ruling came Tuesday after a two-day bench trial for Precious Bland, who admitted to drowning her baby daughter in a bathtub and attacking her husband and oldest child in 2021. … State prosecutors attempted to prove that Bland, a mother of six, killed her toddler because she believed her husband was cheating on her, pointing to statements she allegedly made to investigators. "It's odd behavior, judge, it is, but it's not legal insanity," State Prosecutor Elizabeth Utset argued during the trial. "The voices and the COVID psychosis are a fabrication and an embellished story." However, De La O rejected the state's theory. "That theory doesn't make sense to me that she decided to do all of the things that she did: going to all the neighbors, calling her family members, putting the kids in the water, all of it because she was angry due to some perceived infidelity," De La O said.

As Libs of TikTok mentioned, Florida's attorney general says his office is drafting articles of impeachment against Judge Miguel De La O.

This was a bench trial. It’s time to impeach this judge.



My office will be drafting articles of impeachment, and we look forward to working with all legislators who will support. https://t.co/Pxj9P3fUzS — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) June 25, 2026

He's backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Time for the Florida House to do its duty. https://t.co/UB2zWrh0lJ — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 25, 2026

As a former prosecutor (with a prosecutor daughter), what I want to know is why would a prosecutor allow this to be a bench trial? Back in my day, that was signal to the judge that I had a crap case I was stuck with.



Never trust a judge with a verdict. — Shashi Jairam (@ShashiJairam) June 25, 2026

Clear evidence our criminal justice system is irreparably broken — HavocActual (@havocactual311) June 25, 2026

Judges will stop their destructive "activism" the minute they are held equally accountable for the actions of the criminals they set loose upon society. — HVY-METAL (@thehvymetal) June 25, 2026

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Impeach this judge who has bastardized the US legal system. — TamBran (@CKCSMadre) June 25, 2026

This is the way.

Impeach all woke ideologues operating as judges. — Wethepeople (@defndr_of_2a) June 25, 2026

Impeach the judge, and then put him in prison. — Game of Noles (@gameofnoles) June 25, 2026

It would take the Florida state legislature to impeach this judge, and we don't see them getting it done.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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