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Say 'Free Palestine' or Else: Free Palestine Thug Corners Cowering Scott Wiener at Event (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on June 25, 2026

Listen, State Senator Scott Wiener is a terrible person. He's sick in the head and a Leftist. Still, he deserves basic respect in public, and this was uncalled for. 

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Weiner was very clearly terrified, and no one should be forced to say a phrase or have their physical safety threatened. That's not how American politics should work. These Free Palestine nuts are dangerous. 

Weiner has done his best to be a good little Leftist. It's never enough. Brad Lander of New York who is Jewish is trying to kiss up to these monsters currently. It will backfire on him.

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Jewish elected officials need to wake up. It's not the 'Zionism' they hate. They hate Jews, period.

Yes, Wiener was wrong to do that. He should have stood up against terrorism and the attacks on Israel. Still, this is too far.

This is today's Democrat Party.

It's very clear it is pervasive in the Democrat Party. 

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They won't discriminate.

Never has. 

Good advice.

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ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ISRAEL PALESTINIANS TERRORISM

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