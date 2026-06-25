Say 'Free Palestine' or Else: Free Palestine Thug Corners Cowering Scott Wiener at Event (WATCH)

Listen, State Senator Scott Wiener is a terrible person. He's sick in the head and a Leftist. Still, he deserves basic respect in public, and this was uncalled for.

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U.S. Congressional candidate Scott Wiener was harassed by a Free Palestine activist. 🇺🇸



Scott, who is Jewish, had changed his stance on Israel, parroting the typical Free Palestine rhetoric, in order to get easy votes.



It turns out, to nobody's surprise, that he still isn't… pic.twitter.com/ZDXdpiEqQd — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 25, 2026

Weiner was very clearly terrified, and no one should be forced to say a phrase or have their physical safety threatened. That's not how American politics should work. These Free Palestine nuts are dangerous.

Brad Lander, look at your very near future. https://t.co/bATW7A3s4b — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 25, 2026

Weiner has done his best to be a good little Leftist. It's never enough. Brad Lander of New York who is Jewish is trying to kiss up to these monsters currently. It will backfire on him.

Purity tests aren’t new.



In 16th-century Spain, they looked for secret Judaism in the descendants of converts.



In 20th-century Germany, they looked for Bolshevism in Jewish blood.



In 20th-century Russia, they looked for disloyalty behind Jewish peoplehood.



In 21st-century… https://t.co/lccDjVcJuC — Adam Fisher (@AdamRFisher) June 25, 2026

Jewish elected officials need to wake up. It's not the 'Zionism' they hate. They hate Jews, period.

If this was happening routinely to any other group you would or should rightly be outraged. But here we are. Disgusting behavior. https://t.co/lM2r9BoMZ5 — Kenny Log-Ins ✌️parody✌️ (@KennyDeanT) June 25, 2026

Love to see it. Serves him right for caving in to the mob and pushing Hamas propaganda. https://t.co/gq5g8SR5yu — LSPD's Finest גְּדַלְיָהוּ 🇺🇸🇳🇬🇮🇱🎮🎸 (@CopyOfOne) June 25, 2026

Yes, Wiener was wrong to do that. He should have stood up against terrorism and the attacks on Israel. Still, this is too far.

This is antizionist harassment and abuse https://t.co/HLqV4Hz8Le — Based Jew (@Ranger22421) June 25, 2026

This is today's Democrat Party.

Yes we do know. But there is little to be done once Antisemitism is part and parcel of a political party.https://t.co/IJMSzn4nZV — Lisa P. Singer (@LisaPSinger32) June 25, 2026

It's very clear it is pervasive in the Democrat Party.

this is why you don't become antizionist. They are putting you on the same train as the rest of us bro. https://t.co/psL1vcDaAt — MN School Bonds Wolf 🇺🇦🌻✡️ (@MNSchoolBond) June 25, 2026

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They won't discriminate.

He got exactly what every "pro palestine" Jew deserves https://t.co/ux0DDnTPhW — dianabanan 🇮🇱🫶🏻 (@dianabanan25) June 25, 2026

@Scott_Wiener is learning the hard way that appeasing nazis doesn’t work https://t.co/Gr9Xiu66w4 — ChanukahZ (@ChanukahZ3) June 25, 2026

Never has.

People never learn from history. https://t.co/V9PqUyMQcB — Boris Zilberman (@rolltidebmz) June 25, 2026

Please use the correct vocabulary here. Free Palestine activists are pro-Hamas terrorists.



Say it as is. — Ninus (@NinosMaron) June 25, 2026

Good advice.

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