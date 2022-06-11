On Monday in Washington, DC, activist organizations led by a group called “Shut Down DC” say they are planning to shut down the Supreme Court by blocking all traffic to the building:

The group “Shut Down DC” plans to “blockade the streets around the Supreme Court” on Monday, according to its website, as part of a protest that aims to “shut down” the Supreme Court as it prepares to hand down a ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/CRuZThYPnd — The New York Sun (@NewYorkSun) June 11, 2022

Want to #ShutDownSCOTUS with us on Monday but don't have an affinity group? That's ok! Meet us at Stanton Park at 6:45am. It will be hot so make sure to bring water, sunscreen, a hat, a mask, and whatever else you need. — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) June 11, 2022

We’re joining ShutDownDC & friends to shut down the Supreme Court on Monday, June 13 to stand up for abortion rights & women’s rights! Our democracy is in crisis and we are committed to taking action. Join us: https://t.co/3kHXJxd6iD#shutdownscotus pic.twitter.com/ytUOdUvaQX — Extinction Rebellion Washington DC (@xr_dc_) June 11, 2022

If those groups consisted of right-of-center folks the Democrats might have a word for it…

Sounds like an Insurrection to me https://t.co/39fQeo4Uyl — Misha ⚔️🇺🇸🇪🇨🇷🇺 (@MishaLGiancoli) June 11, 2022

Sounds awfully inssurrectiony https://t.co/WqeeAso1U2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 11, 2022

Sure does!

They're doing it with Biden's blessing, too. — ECF (@tergives) June 11, 2022

Biden didn’t say anything about the arrest of the person who intended to kill Brett Kavanaugh so it’s unlikely the White House will have a problem with the attempt to shut down the Supreme Court.

According to the rules this is an insurrection — Ultra Whiskey Attack Dog (@HTownfromOregon) June 11, 2022

For some reason we’re guessing that the Biden Justice Department wouldn’t consider this particular attempt to shut down the business of a branch of government to be anything close to an “insurrection.”

Liberals are planning a real insurrection while protesting the 1/6 non-insurrection https://t.co/HRXts53JMu — ThisThatOther2 (@ThisThatOther2) June 11, 2022

Weird, right?

Shutting down SCOTUS? Sounds like insurrection. I'll be waiting for the June 13th congressional hearings. Looking forward to people held for a year without bail. Looking for Chuck Schumer being charged. Only difference is that hopefully no unarmed protesters will be shot dead. — Not A Mind Reader. (@PeterDeGiglio) June 11, 2022

Sounds insurrection-y. — Andrew Stoke (@Andrew_Stoke1) June 11, 2022

I suppose as long as they don't honk it's OK, right? — All Your Lungs Are Belong To 9mm (@BenignApathy) June 11, 2022

Heaven forbid!

Sounds like a coup. — Atomic Mullah (@Atomic_Mullah) June 11, 2022

Glad we got back to our norms — Robbawho (@Robbawho) June 11, 2022

The election of Biden brought with it a renewed respect for or cherished institutions… or maybe not.

***

