On Monday in Washington, DC, activist organizations led by a group called “Shut Down DC” say they are planning to shut down the Supreme Court by blocking all traffic to the building:

If those groups consisted of right-of-center folks the Democrats might have a word for it…

Biden didn’t say anything about the arrest of the person who intended to kill Brett Kavanaugh so it’s unlikely the White House will have a problem with the attempt to shut down the Supreme Court.

For some reason we’re guessing that the Biden Justice Department wouldn’t consider this particular attempt to shut down the business of a branch of government to be anything close to an “insurrection.”

The election of Biden brought with it a renewed respect for or cherished institutions… or maybe not.

