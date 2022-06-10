Yesterday, just ahead of the primetime January 6th Commission hearing, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan made the Dems’ “priorities” clear with this tweet about crime in American cities that are run by Democrats:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez immediately swooped in for the gotcha, and this is how she attempted to debunk Jordan’s tweet:

“7 of the 10 deadliest cities are in Republican-run states.” See what she did there?

Trending

Ah yes, there’s a reason AOC expanded it to the entire states:

AOC could try calling it “Putin’s crime wave” but it’s much more preferable to try to blame Republicans for high crime in Dem-run cities.

Reality didn’t conform to the preferred spin, so she had to expand things just a bit.

She knows her rabid following will eat that up, even though it’s a laughable attempt to deflect the blame.

But if AOC wants to expand the areas to spread the blame, let’s take this one all the way:

So now it’s all Biden’s fault! Are you happy now, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez?

***

Related:

AOC says we can’t have a gun discussion about Chicago without talking about Indiana

AOC tries SO HARD to put Dana Loesch in her place for mocking her ‘oh woe is me’ tweets about the January 6th Committee Hearings and ROFL

AOC goes on ‘mini-rant’ against Dems who won’t pander to Hispanic voters by using a term Hispanic voters overwhelmingly hate

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCcrimeRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezviolence

Recommended Twitchy Video