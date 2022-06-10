Yesterday, just ahead of the primetime January 6th Commission hearing, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan made the Dems’ “priorities” clear with this tweet about crime in American cities that are run by Democrats:

When’s the primetime hearing on record crime in Democrat-run cities? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 9, 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez immediately swooped in for the gotcha, and this is how she attempted to debunk Jordan’s tweet:

According to CBS News out of the Top 10 deadliest cities in America, 7 of them are in Republican-run states. Now, follow-up question: were you one of the members who sought a pardon after Jan 6th? I didn’t. https://t.co/MM2goYl7CB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 10, 2022

“7 of the 10 deadliest cities are in Republican-run states.” See what she did there?

Who runs the cities, Alexandria? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 10, 2022

Ah yes, there’s a reason AOC expanded it to the entire states:

He said Democrat-run cities. Which the top ten all are. https://t.co/g0w6Ge5rOb pic.twitter.com/bqVa7JdXL0 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 10, 2022

AOC could try calling it “Putin’s crime wave” but it’s much more preferable to try to blame Republicans for high crime in Dem-run cities.

This makes no sense. Every one of those 10 deadliest cities has a Democrat executive. Most have only elected Democrats for years. Why would you be looking at the State Governors when pointing to deadliest cities… https://t.co/raLVLqfxCf — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 10, 2022

Reality didn’t conform to the preferred spin, so she had to expand things just a bit.

Spoiler: 10 of 10 are in cities run by democrats, and Id venture to say every person that represents them in the state house is a democrat. This isn’t the argument she thinks it is. https://t.co/WS3gKQfYCj — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) June 10, 2022

Sandy … there are levels of government. You should probably take a look at which party is in charge of these cities and then maybe delete your tweet. lol Wow. https://t.co/lmpQbQ8lZH — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 10, 2022

And all the deadliest cities are run by Democrats, even in red states. So what's your point? https://t.co/RXeyr3B6eN — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 10, 2022

She knows her rabid following will eat that up, even though it’s a laughable attempt to deflect the blame.

Hahahaha. How many of them are CITIES run by Democrats?! — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 10, 2022

Typical lack of transparency from @aoc. These “results” are 3-5 years old. Nothing current of course. And, Chicago is #28? “States” versus “cities,” Sandy. Do that analysis, or have your lazy staff do,it. And,conflating murders with Jan 6? C’mon. https://t.co/57ivSYq0OZ — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 10, 2022

But if AOC wants to expand the areas to spread the blame, let’s take this one all the way:

And 10 out of 10 deadliest cities in America are in a Democrat-run country. https://t.co/C8TWOQAgyp — Horse Sense (@HorseSense25) June 10, 2022

So now it’s all Biden’s fault! Are you happy now, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez?

***

Related:

AOC says we can’t have a gun discussion about Chicago without talking about Indiana

AOC tries SO HARD to put Dana Loesch in her place for mocking her ‘oh woe is me’ tweets about the January 6th Committee Hearings and ROFL

AOC goes on ‘mini-rant’ against Dems who won’t pander to Hispanic voters by using a term Hispanic voters overwhelmingly hate

Recommended Twitchy Video