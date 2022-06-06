We know this year is going by really, really fast, but damn. Is it Christmas already?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the gift that keeps on giving:

After a brief discussion of the term on Sunday night in her Instagram stories, Ocasio-Cortez launched into a “mini-rant,” in which she targeted unidentified Democrats.

I also have a mini-rant about this because there are some politicians, including Democratic politicians, that rail against the term ‘Latinx.’ And they’re like, ‘this is so bad, this is so bad for the party,’ like blah blah blah. And it’s almost like it hasn’t struck some of these folks that another person’s identity is not about your reelection prospects.

The gender-neutral term has been hit with resistance in recent years. A December poll from a Democratic firm found that 30 percent are actually less likely to vote for a politician that takes Ocasio-Cortez’s advice and uses the term. The polling also found only 2 percent of Hispanic respondents actually said they use the term themselves.

It’s even better when you listen to AOC’s rant for yourselves:

Straight into our veins.

Oh please, please let AOC tell them while they’re wrong. Just give us enough time to pop the popcorn first.

We literally can’t get enough.

