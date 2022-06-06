We know this year is going by really, really fast, but damn. Is it Christmas already?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the gift that keeps on giving:

AOC Blasts Fellow Democrats for Resisting Term Latinx: 'Not About Your Reelection Prospects' https://t.co/VGLIO5HQSF — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 6, 2022

After a brief discussion of the term on Sunday night in her Instagram stories, Ocasio-Cortez launched into a “mini-rant,” in which she targeted unidentified Democrats. I also have a mini-rant about this because there are some politicians, including Democratic politicians, that rail against the term ‘Latinx.’ And they’re like, ‘this is so bad, this is so bad for the party,’ like blah blah blah. And it’s almost like it hasn’t struck some of these folks that another person’s identity is not about your reelection prospects. The gender-neutral term has been hit with resistance in recent years. A December poll from a Democratic firm found that 30 percent are actually less likely to vote for a politician that takes Ocasio-Cortez’s advice and uses the term. The polling also found only 2 percent of Hispanic respondents actually said they use the term themselves.

It’s even better when you listen to AOC’s rant for yourselves:

“Language is fluid”: @AOC says people need to stop getting mad at the term “Latinx.” pic.twitter.com/nynUqHUBkt — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) June 6, 2022

.@AOC goes on a rant against Democratic politicians who are afraid to use “Latinx.” pic.twitter.com/xBgnkJ0zcf — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) June 6, 2022

Straight into our veins.

What about the Latinxes that have been resisting the term Latinxes? — Vincent Grasso (@VincentGrasso13) June 6, 2022

How is this not a Babylon Bee headline? Hispanics are resisting the term, overwhelmingly… maybe she should talk to them about why they're wrong. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) June 6, 2022

Oh please, please let AOC tell them while they’re wrong. Just give us enough time to pop the popcorn first.

After the election she's going to say "See! The reason we lost so many seats is because we didn't use the term Latinx enough." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2022

this is possibly the best proof I've seen that you can be in a major position of power, have the spotlight on you at all times, & easily shelter yourself from all external information sources that go against your position, no matter how prevalent/popular they are — Paul Heckman (@Paul_J_Heckman) June 6, 2022

Like I said, the best. https://t.co/Io4lwKRCDK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2022

We literally can’t get enough.

She's like an electoral gift from God to GOPers. https://t.co/t4HVTExBHh — Kunu is Hawaiian for Chuck (@sgtregionrat) June 6, 2022

