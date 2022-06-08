Early this morning an armed man was arrested near the home of Brett Kavanaugh, and he reportedly told police it was his intent to kill the SCOTUS justice. The man is in custody and an investigation is underway, and that probe is reportedly being led by the FBI:

From this point on confidence in the investigation is low:

Here’s the status of the investigation at this point:

We’d laugh if that didn’t almost sound believable.

This could be the last time we hear about it for quite a while.

More from the DC Examiner:

The FBI agent said his affidavit was submitted “in support of a criminal complaint charging Nicholas John Roske with attempt to murder a United States Supreme Court Justice.”

The court filing said Roske was dropped off outside of Kavanaugh’s home at 1:05 a.m. carrying a backpack and suitcase, saw two U.S. deputy marshals standing guard, turned and walked down the street, and then called a Montgomery County police hotline to say he had suicidal thoughts. He was quickly arrested by police and taken to a police district, where he was read his rights and agreed to talk to agents.

“Roske then told the detective that he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” the FBI said.

We’ll see where the FBI takes it from here.

***

