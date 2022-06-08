Early this morning an armed man was arrested near the home of Brett Kavanaugh, and he reportedly told police it was his intent to kill the SCOTUS justice. The man is in custody and an investigation is underway, and that probe is reportedly being led by the FBI:

NEW: Montgomery County Police Department tells @DCExaminer that the case against the man arrested near Kavanaugh’s home has been transferred to the FBI.https://t.co/yqsficB7Nx pic.twitter.com/izMXXRAwn6 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 8, 2022

BREAKING: @DCexaminer can confirm the suspect arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s home is Nicholas John Roske, who the FBI says had a gun, was upset about the SCOTUS leak overturning Roe & the Uvalde shooting, and had come to kill Kavanaugh & then himself.https://t.co/yqsficB7Nx pic.twitter.com/upwKbxNyCJ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 8, 2022

From this point on confidence in the investigation is low:

There goes the case. https://t.co/aRWLuLI7JZ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 8, 2022

Here’s the status of the investigation at this point:

FBI agents at this hour are mercilessly grilling the would-be Kavanaugh assassin about what he wants his CNN show to be called https://t.co/EAlJfNuykM — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 8, 2022

We’d laugh if that didn’t almost sound believable.

Welp, this will be memory-holed within hours now. Only other news will get is when he pleads down to probation. https://t.co/UT0tsCigJe — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 8, 2022

This could be the last time we hear about it for quite a while.

Sounds like a case of "previously known to the FBI." https://t.co/IGcGPlgzgT — Ben Strange (@BenStrange) June 8, 2022

"We haven't been able to determine his motives."

– FBI https://t.co/jkEl5un4Mq — Minister of Truth or Dare (@CrazySellGo) June 8, 2022

Well now that the FBI is involved this guy will be back on a plane to California by end of the day. https://t.co/bc8FHmvUMv — Capehog (@capehog) June 8, 2022

More from the DC Examiner:

The FBI agent said his affidavit was submitted “in support of a criminal complaint charging Nicholas John Roske with attempt to murder a United States Supreme Court Justice.” The court filing said Roske was dropped off outside of Kavanaugh’s home at 1:05 a.m. carrying a backpack and suitcase, saw two U.S. deputy marshals standing guard, turned and walked down the street, and then called a Montgomery County police hotline to say he had suicidal thoughts. He was quickly arrested by police and taken to a police district, where he was read his rights and agreed to talk to agents. “Roske then told the detective that he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” the FBI said.

We’ll see where the FBI takes it from here.

***

