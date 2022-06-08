More is now known about the arrest of a man near Brett Kavanaugh’s house, including how close he got and weapons, along with other items, that were in his possession:

He told the dispatcher that he had traveled from California to Maryland to kill a specific United States Supreme Court justice, the affidavit said. Montgomery County Police found Roskse near Kavanaugh’s home while he was still on the phone and he was taken into custody without incident, according to court filings. Police found a black tactical vest, a knife, a Glock 17 pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crowbar, pistol light, duct tape, hiking boots and other items in his backpack and suitcase.

[…]

He told investigators that he purchased the gun and other items for the purpose of breaking into the justice’s home and killing them and then killing himself, according to the affidavit.

With the known facts in mind, Patton Oswalt thought it would be a good time to throw some Republican ideas into the mix when it comes to protecting SCOTUS justices:

JUST PUT ONE DOOR ON KAVANAUGH’S HOUSE AND ARM HIS FAMILY PROBLEM SOLVED https://t.co/aqu6BK7WuZ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2022

Another failed “gotcha” attempt? Say it ain’t so!

It’s amazing that people think this is a clever take when the shooter was stopped by armed security and a locked door. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 8, 2022

Exactly. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 8, 2022

So… it was not a clever take, but the over 11,000 people who have retweeted (along with almost 80k likes) it so far don’t seem to think so.

It was literally armed security and a locked door that saved him … this is not the dunk you think, Patton. https://t.co/nsmoLJmgKw — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 8, 2022

But he’ll celebrate the alleged dunk nevertheless.

I’m like, “yes this is exactly what we mean” — TrashDiscourse 🗑 (@ThaWoodChipper) June 8, 2022

He had armed security on site that actually helped to protect them.

Soooooo…not the dunk you think you are making. https://t.co/lQqmUFNhTR — Brad Slager 🍸🥃🍺🎙 Lifetime Subscriber to CNN+ (@MartiniShark) June 8, 2022

