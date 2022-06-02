This evening President Biden is going to deliver an address on “gun violence” shortly before heading to his Delaware beach house for a long weekend. No doubt the president’s address will be a unifying one in an attempt to get everyone to agree on measures that can be taken to stop future mass shootings. Just kidding — Biden will almost certainly blame the NRA and indicate that Republicans who don’t support Democrat gun control (oops, that’s “gun safety”) measures are no better than the psychos who pull the triggers during mass shootings.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about all the shootings that happen on a regular basis in Chicago (will Biden even mention that tonight?) and a familiar sight ensued: Jean-Pierre immediately went to the prepared talking points and never really answered the question:

Peter Doocy just tore into Karine Jean-Pierre on gun control: "Chicago, for example, they already have plenty of very strict gun laws, some of the strictest in the country…do we think that all these people in Chicago who are shooting each other are legally buying their guns?" pic.twitter.com/YaKaeJbAf9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 2, 2022

“More laws in a city where there are already numerous laws” will surely do the trick!

Red flag laws will stop gang violence? — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) June 2, 2022

Biden and the Democrats refuse to address any aspect to these problems that don’t involve basically blaming the guns.

Hey @PressSec The red flag law will not stop the criminals in Chicago nor does the strict gun control laws that Chicago has. Criminals never obey the law… https://t.co/JBo6nWXPxi — AmerConservative (@ConservativAmer) June 2, 2022

It’s simply amazing that the Democrat kneejerk reaction to address people who don’t obey laws is to pass more laws for them to ignore, all while in many cases supporting leniency for violent criminals who should be behind bars.

And I thought it couldn’t get worse than Jen Psaki. Boy was I mistaken. https://t.co/ZJMua5yiG8 — Raymond Weisse (@rweisse16) June 2, 2022

She makes Circle-Back Psaki look like a genius. — Roxey Walle (@RoxeyWalle) June 2, 2022

Psaki sure knew exactly when to bail out of the Biden White House and head to MSNBC.

***

