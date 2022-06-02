If the baby formula shortage had happened during the Obama administration, Barack would have said that he heard about it on the news, at the same time the public did — that was sort of his answer to everything. The Biden administration has insisted that it’s been working on the baby formula shortage for months, which seems unlikely, as we’re just now having the military fly in pallets of formula from overseas. Biden said that he became aware of the problem sometime in April, while CNN was reporting on empty shelves back in February. Biden added that the CEOs knew about the impact the closing of a manufacturing plant would have, but he didn’t.

A reporter asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre who informed Biden about the baby formula shortage, and then pressed further when Jean-Pierre refused to answer. Isn’t there some chain of command in the White House?

One reporter was NOT having it when Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say who briefed Joe Biden on the baby formula shortage. pic.twitter.com/8sfsWNa24G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 2, 2022

Hey, the guy’s got a lot on his plate.

Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly refuses to say who first informed Biden of the baby formula crisis, or when. pic.twitter.com/2JI5JeZLkK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2022

What we have here, is a failure to communicate — Angry Arizonans (@AArizonans) June 2, 2022

The transparency of this administration is so… non-transparent. — Brandon Biden (@B_RandonFJB) June 2, 2022

Clown people — Molly (@MollyDog611) June 2, 2022

He really didn’t know because he always had his formula. — Frank Raimo (@FrankRaimo) June 2, 2022

Ask Joe, he'll remember… — 🇺🇸😎🍊U. Ben Took (@Mandy95491669) June 2, 2022

Corrupt and inept is not a winning combination — ChaosAgent (@HzpanicPanic) June 2, 2022

She’s terrible at this job. People wants facts and straight answers. It’s your job to clear it up cause our president can’t complete sentences. Don’t tell us you don’t need to clear it up when it’s your job. — Logan BlackMountain (@LoganBlackMount) June 2, 2022

She requires a basic communication course, like the rest of the cabinet. — Michael (@NYCTPD1885) June 2, 2022

Asked last month why the administration didn’t act sooner to confront the formula shortage, Biden said that maybe they could have done that if they were “mind readers.” And that’s what the question was about … who told Biden about the crisis and when? And Jean-Pierre’s answer as usual is that the president is busy juggling so many crises of his own making that he just can’t keep up.

Related:

This explains a LOT! Spin-happy Jen Psaki says Biden’s been on top of the baby formula problem for weeks now https://t.co/NWLXdGseGw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 12, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video