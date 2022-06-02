If the baby formula shortage had happened during the Obama administration, Barack would have said that he heard about it on the news, at the same time the public did — that was sort of his answer to everything. The Biden administration has insisted that it’s been working on the baby formula shortage for months, which seems unlikely, as we’re just now having the military fly in pallets of formula from overseas. Biden said that he became aware of the problem sometime in April, while CNN was reporting on empty shelves back in February. Biden added that the CEOs knew about the impact the closing of a manufacturing plant would have, but he didn’t.

A reporter asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre who informed Biden about the baby formula shortage, and then pressed further when Jean-Pierre refused to answer. Isn’t there some chain of command in the White House?

Hey, the guy’s got a lot on his plate.

Asked last month why the administration didn’t act sooner to confront the formula shortage, Biden said that maybe they could have done that if they were “mind readers.” And that’s what the question was about … who told Biden about the crisis and when? And Jean-Pierre’s answer as usual is that the president is busy juggling so many crises of his own making that he just can’t keep up.

