The beginning of Pride Month has already brought with it a tweet from @POTUS featuring an additional letter in the ever-growing LGBTQ+ acronym, but the government marking the occasion has also extended to the American military.

Here’s the United States Marine Corps Twitter account’s contribution to the “Pride Month” cause:

Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.#PrideMonth #USMC pic.twitter.com/MOyvFmyJiB — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 1, 2022

Rainbow bullets?

Mollie Hemingway and Dr. Pradheep Shanker are among those who are not fans of that tweet:

We had a good run. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2022

This is unbelievable.

Seriously? How does fixating on differences foster cohesion and unity? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 1, 2022

That’s some Biden-style “unity” right there.

The Marines with rainbow bullets. It's like our government is a meme. https://t.co/BMJxRDr7g8 — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) June 1, 2022

The Biden administration certainly is a joke (and not a funny one).

And it’s only June 1st — the government and military under Biden no doubt have some more doozies in the hopper as the month goes on.

It's better to be killed by a rainbow bullet, I suppose. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) June 1, 2022

A Few Good Them https://t.co/kpOdA0kE87 — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) June 1, 2022

Will the US military under Biden soon require “preferred pronouns” on all uniforms?

***

Related:

General tells NPR that the Marine Corps is ‘reinventing itself to reflect America’

U.S. Marine Corps is looking to hire a ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisor’ with a starting salary of $144,128

Recommended Twitchy Video