National Review’s Michael Brendan Dougherty noticed that the U.S. Marine Corps is looking to hire a “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisor”:

The job pays — get this — $144,128:

Marine Corps wants to pay $144,128 (starting!) for a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion advisor. https://t.co/zLy8jR9FqJ — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) November 10, 2021

And if you thought this sounded like Critical Race Theory is coming to the military, you’d be correct:

This is a coded phrase for application of critical theory, just so everyone understands why the Navy wants to pay $144,000/yr for advice … https://t.co/NDlfKOzpCi — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) November 10, 2021

"Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" is basically a just euphemism for these bizarro policies and practices we've seen in public education. — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) November 10, 2021

Don’t we have other things to focus on?

Funny how we're talking about potentially catastrophic naval warfare in the Taiwan Straights when the US Navy is offering DEI consultants nearly twice as pay much as our ship's captains. — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) November 10, 2021

Because this *is* happening:

Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of U.S. warships in its northwestern desert, possibly to practice for a future naval clash. China is massively upgrading its military, and its capability and intentions are increasingly concerning to the U.S. https://t.co/dLOPJXiI4C — The Associated Press (@AP) November 8, 2021

Insane. We’ve gone insane:

Our military doesn't just do it for the money, but the money matters. When we're paying DEI consultants more than commanding officers we ask to go into battle, and offering illegal immigrants settlements far larger than what a family gets after death in battle, we have a problem — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) November 10, 2021

***

Royal Marines reportedly 'dominated' U.S. Marine Corps troops at the Green Dagger training exercise in the Mojave Desert https://t.co/T7KxpzrjPn — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 3, 2021

