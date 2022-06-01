The start of June means “Pride Month” is being ushered in as many politicians and woke corporations will be tripping all over each other to out-virtue signal one another. For today we’ll start right at the top with the @POTUS account and whoever does the tweeting on President Biden’s behalf:

Compared to last years offering from @POTUS an extra letter has been spotted:

The “I” apparently stands for “intersex”:

Trending

What extra letters will next year’s “Pride Month” tweets from the White House bring with them? Stay tuned!

Hmm, perhaps the “I” stands for something else:

“Inflation” should be Biden’s middle name at this point!

That certainly could be the case.

Apparently the “+” wasn’t considered specific and inclusive enough.

Maybe they should just start ending it with “etc, etc…”?

***

Related:

Good news, everyone: Joe Biden’s ‘lived experience’ is guiding his approach to helping Americans deal with inflation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenLGBTQPride Month

Recommended Twitchy Video