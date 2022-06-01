The start of June means “Pride Month” is being ushered in as many politicians and woke corporations will be tripping all over each other to out-virtue signal one another. For today we’ll start right at the top with the @POTUS account and whoever does the tweeting on President Biden’s behalf:
During Pride Month, we honor the resilience of LGBTQI+ people who are fighting to live authentically and freely. We reaffirm that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. And we recommit to delivering protections, safety, and equality so everyone can realize the full promise of America.
— President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022
Compared to last years offering from @POTUS an extra letter has been spotted:
What’s the “I” for, and is the “+” just a catch-all? If yes, my OCD has an issue. 😂 https://t.co/APwMTkQyY7
— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 1, 2022
The “I” apparently stands for “intersex”:
Last year, Joe Biden celebrated LGBTQ+ pride month. This year, he’s added an ‘I’ to recognize Intersex: LGBTQI+ pic.twitter.com/BLMar8ci6d
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 1, 2022
What extra letters will next year’s “Pride Month” tweets from the White House bring with them? Stay tuned!
And what exactly is "intersex"? Lord have mercy! https://t.co/dyKJPFVEpU
— Believe Jesus Christ (@Awurabena2) June 1, 2022
'Intersex' is not a real thing… kinda like 'transitory' inflation https://t.co/fZ5c9cNuvX
— Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) June 1, 2022
Hmm, perhaps the “I” stands for something else:
Actually the "I" is for inflation https://t.co/ZxbA7sAJkE
— e-beth (@ebeth360) June 1, 2022
“Inflation” should be Biden’s middle name at this point!
Is the I for Insane?
— William Teach2 #refuseresist (@WTeach2) June 1, 2022
That certainly could be the case.
I forget the "I", but "+" really is just "etc." Just lazy.
— Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) June 1, 2022
Right? So stop adding letters if you’ve already covered everything with “+”. 😂
— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 1, 2022
Apparently the “+” wasn’t considered specific and inclusive enough.
LGB-whatever+
— Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) June 1, 2022
Maybe they should just start ending it with “etc, etc…”?
***
Related:
Good news, everyone: Joe Biden’s ‘lived experience’ is guiding his approach to helping Americans deal with inflation