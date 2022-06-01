The start of June means “Pride Month” is being ushered in as many politicians and woke corporations will be tripping all over each other to out-virtue signal one another. For today we’ll start right at the top with the @POTUS account and whoever does the tweeting on President Biden’s behalf:

During Pride Month, we honor the resilience of LGBTQI+ people who are fighting to live authentically and freely. We reaffirm that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. And we recommit to delivering protections, safety, and equality so everyone can realize the full promise of America. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022

Compared to last years offering from @POTUS an extra letter has been spotted:

What’s the “I” for, and is the “+” just a catch-all? If yes, my OCD has an issue. 😂 https://t.co/APwMTkQyY7 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 1, 2022

The “I” apparently stands for “intersex”:

Last year, Joe Biden celebrated LGBTQ+ pride month. This year, he’s added an ‘I’ to recognize Intersex: LGBTQI+ pic.twitter.com/BLMar8ci6d — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 1, 2022

What extra letters will next year’s “Pride Month” tweets from the White House bring with them? Stay tuned!

And what exactly is "intersex"? Lord have mercy! https://t.co/dyKJPFVEpU — Believe Jesus Christ (@Awurabena2) June 1, 2022

'Intersex' is not a real thing… kinda like 'transitory' inflation https://t.co/fZ5c9cNuvX — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) June 1, 2022

Hmm, perhaps the “I” stands for something else:

Actually the "I" is for inflation https://t.co/ZxbA7sAJkE — e-beth (@ebeth360) June 1, 2022

“Inflation” should be Biden’s middle name at this point!

Is the I for Insane? — William Teach2 #refuseresist (@WTeach2) June 1, 2022

That certainly could be the case.

I forget the "I", but "+" really is just "etc." Just lazy. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) June 1, 2022

Right? So stop adding letters if you’ve already covered everything with “+”. 😂 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 1, 2022

Apparently the “+” wasn’t considered specific and inclusive enough.

LGB-whatever+ — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) June 1, 2022

Maybe they should just start ending it with “etc, etc…”?



