Texas law enforcement officials had a press conference this afternoon and provided more details about the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It’s now sounding like the shooter was inside the school for a long time before anybody went inside:

Texas official: Shooter "walked in unobstructed initially." "He was not confronted by anybody." pic.twitter.com/sojKJPk3bc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 26, 2022

Breaking from law enforcement presser in Uvalde: – There was *not* a school officer on scene, despite initial reports

– The backdoor gunman used was unlocked

– It took an hour to take the gunman out after he entered

– Gunman shot at witnesses in the street before entering — Reese Oxner (@reeseoxner) May 26, 2022

Shooter “walked in unobstructed initially,” DPS now says at presser https://t.co/ECpvLcaAMj — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) May 26, 2022

Texas law enforcement rep tells the press it was an hour between the time the shooter entered the school and the time he was taken out. One hour. During that time, they were calling in tactical teams, negotiators. — Alana Rocha (@viaAlana) May 26, 2022

At a press conference on Uvalde, DPS South Texas public safety director Victor Escalon did not answer:

– whether officers followed best practices for active shooters on Tuesday

– how officers had been on site for an hour and failed to enter the room where the shooter was — Ren Larson (@renLarson_) May 26, 2022

Meanwhile, police outside the school were holding off concerned parents, and The Wall Street Journal is reporting that one parent was placed in handcuffs and another person was tasered:

A Uvalde mother was PLACED IN HANDCUFFS by Federal Marshalls on scene for attempting to enter the school to get her child. Another man was tased for trying to get his kid off a bus. All while Salvador Ramos was alive inside killing kids https://t.co/LqqhuIMGlP pic.twitter.com/CNIUZ2GYhk — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 26, 2022

When police removed the handcuffs, the woman reportedly made her way into the school to get her child out:

Wow: 1 parent was briefly arrested for urging police to enter Robb Elementary "Once freed from her cuffs Ms. Gomez made her distance from the crowd, jumped the school fence, and ran inside to grab her 2 children. She sprinted out of the school with them"https://t.co/WOMwBYW6qs — Joseph Zeballos-Roig (@josephzeballos) May 26, 2022

What in the world?

Wtf — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 26, 2022

A parent teaches police how to do their jobs. — The People's Bacon (@ThePeoplesBacon) May 26, 2022

This just keeps getting worse https://t.co/SXduuGCC9D — follow @themintybea ♓⚜️🦄 (@sophiegrits) May 26, 2022

