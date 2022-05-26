Texas law enforcement officials had a press conference this afternoon and provided more details about the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It’s now sounding like the shooter was inside the school for a long time before anybody went inside:

Meanwhile, police outside the school were holding off concerned parents, and The Wall Street Journal is reporting that one parent was placed in handcuffs and another person was tasered:

When police removed the handcuffs, the woman reportedly made her way into the school to get her child out:

What in the world?

