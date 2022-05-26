The Associated Press reported last night that parents of students in Uvalde, Texas are unhappy with the police response to the massacre and at one point were begging the cops to storm the school:

From the AP:

Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.

“Go in there! Go in there!” nearby women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said Juan Carranza, 24, who saw the scene from outside his house, across the street from Robb Elementary School in the close-knit town of Uvalde. Carranza said the officers did not go in.

Another parent told the AP, “Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to”:

There’s video from outside the school that’s now going viral:

Reporter Saagar Enjeti is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate:

“It is increasingly clear this is a scandal of epic proportions” and “[t]he lies are mounting and the situation is becoming very clear”:

And it appears the shooter wasn’t “pinned down” in the classroom but had actually locked himself inside:

According to the AP, the Border Patrol tactical team couldn’t break down the door and they had to get a key from the school staff:

“A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation said the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key”:

There’s also a report that some of the police officers on the scene had their own kids in the school and were getting them to safety first:

***

 

