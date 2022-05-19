Former President George W. Bush made comments about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during a speech at his presidential center at Southern Methodist University. At one point things got a bit awkward:
Former President George W. Bush: “The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/UMwNMwMnmX
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 19, 2022
George W Bush condemns ‘brutal invasion of Iraq’ in Ukraine speech gaffe pic.twitter.com/E9QbInweom
— The Independent (@Independent) May 19, 2022
D’OH!
Omg
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 19, 2022
From the Dallas Morning News:
In some of his most extensive public comments about the Russian invasion of Ukraine since the war began, former President George W. Bush on Wednesday compared Ukranian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill, while decrying the increasingly autocratic Russian regime.
“The way countries conduct elections is indicative of how their leaders treat their own people, and how nations behave toward other nations,” Bush said. “And nowhere is this on display more clearly than Ukraine.
[…]
“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush said, before wincing and correcting himself. “I mean, of Ukraine.”
The comment left the audience in an awkward silence. Then, Bush shrugged and said under his breath: “Iraq, too.”
“Awkward silence” indeed.
Whoops, talk about a Freudian slip, awkward! #Bush #UkraineRussianWar 🤭🫢 https://t.co/UJjKq3U3sj
— Laura Hallissey (@Laurahallissey) May 19, 2022
I'm going to let George W. Bush's new liberal friends like Michelle Obama bail him out on this. Best of luck. https://t.co/obRwHUOCd7
— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) May 19, 2022
Maybe W. should just stick to his hobby of painting from now on.
***
