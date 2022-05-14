Jen Psaki’s last day as White House press secretary was yesterday, and her replacement on Monday will be the former deputy press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre. Jonathan Levine has shared a sneak peek at the kind of thing we might hear from the podium when Jean-Pierre takes over (not counting allegations of Republicans stealing elections):

In re-watching dozens of her interviews, it was rare for @KJP46 to appear on TV and NOT accuse someone, or something, of being racist. When that's become your reflexive talking point, it's indicative of a mental handicap that prevents you from actually … thinking. https://t.co/GUsSvJ4zx0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 14, 2022

Must be an election year. https://t.co/5WCAg8xb98 — Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) May 14, 2022

The Post looked at Jean-Pierre’s tweets between 2015 and 2020 and found a staggering 57 instances where she accused people, policies, ideas, or words of being “racist.” And Jean-Pierre accused people and ideas she was opposed to as “racist” at least 43 times in TV appearances too, according to video clipping service Grabien, whose available analysis spanned just the first two years of President Trump’s term in office. Her target on both social media and TV was overwhelmingly Trump.

When you can’t argue on the merits, just accuse the other side of being racist. It’s a time-honored tradition on the Left.

Democrat platform: Everyone and everything we don’t like is — RACIST. — 𝒞𝑜𝓃𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓉𝓊𝓉𝒾𝑜𝓃𝒶𝓁𝒾𝓈𝓉 (@MSMCali) May 14, 2022

Biden does it too when he claims that everybody who doesn’t support the Left’s “voter protection laws” is no better than a segregationist.

