After Karine Jean-Pierre was announced as Jen Psaki’s successor, intrepid tweeters with inquisitive minds decided to do some digging in order to see what sorts of stuff we were in store for from Joe Biden’s new press secretary. After all, it’s not as though the White House is really interested in vetting incoming members of the current administration, right?

Well, in combing through Jean-Pierre’s Twitter history, those intrepid tweeters with inquisitive minds made a very interesting discovery: Karine Jean-Pierre is an election truther. For multiple elections (that Democrats lost, of course). A repeat offender! We were just as shocked as you are to learn about this (read: we were not shocked in the least).

Well, stuff like this is pretty much the Bat Signal for bone collector Drew Holden, so it’s only natural that he’d want to get it on the action. And so he did. And he brought some bonus material with him.

🧵Thread🧵 Biden’s new press secretary @K_JeanPierre made waves this week for old tweets claiming that multiple US elections had been “stolen.” A review of the rest of Biden’s cabinet found that many of them had done so, too. Start here⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ipKaOqJk65 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 12, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre is in some very, very illustrious company. There’s Jen Psaki, of course:

First, Jean-Pierre takes over the reins from the current press secretary, @jrpsaki, who also pushed the Big Blue Lie that Russia installed President Trump as leader of the free world. pic.twitter.com/8wz6XDlcM4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 12, 2022

And Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm!

But some of Biden’s cabinet members were even more aggressive in pushing the salacious and unsupported allegations of Russiagate. No one went deeper down the rabbit hole than Energy Secretary @JenGranholm. Just look. pic.twitter.com/k4gAzXrUqU — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 12, 2022

These only scratch the surface – @JenGranholm was unhinged about the Russia Collusion hoax. pic.twitter.com/gvmlCsx8uL — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 12, 2022

Why haven’t the media been questioning her about this? Or questioning Ron Klain?

It should come as no surprise that terminally online White House Chief of Staff @RonaldKlain got in on this one, too. pic.twitter.com/S5dVdAtuvB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 12, 2022

How about Marcia Fudge?

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and former @RepMarciaFudge even skipped Trump’s inauguration because she claimed he had stolen the election. pic.twitter.com/Xih88OXjx7 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 12, 2022

And no list of Biden admin conspiracy theorists would be complete without the vice president herself, Kamala Harris:

Few people beat the Russian Collusion drum more consistently on Capitol Hill than Vice President and former Senator @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/pfSyjZT8K4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 12, 2022

Evidently Pete Buttigieg figured he could just aww-shucks his way out of being branded an election truther:

But Russian Collusion was a frequent allegation across the Dem presidential primary, including from now-Secretary of Transportation @PeteButtigieg pic.twitter.com/xpsazjkNY4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 12, 2022

Deb Haaland didn’t really bother with trying to sound eloquent:

Few people went further in their Russia allegations than Interior Secretary @DebHaalandNM pic.twitter.com/l8U4KZM8uU — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 12, 2022

And speaking of conspiracy theories, @DebHaalandNM also claimed that Trump was using USPS to steal the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/evIIR1Vk7K — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 12, 2022

Joe Biden’s cabinet is absolutely stuffed with tinfoil hats.

Weird as that sounds, she wasn’t alone from the Biden Admin on that one. Secretary of Health and Human Services @AGBecerra pushed it, too, and even sued the Trump Admin over it. pic.twitter.com/Yq3uhFU2u1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 12, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre will fit right into Joe Biden’s administration.

Nowadays, the Dems pretend that questioning the results of an election is an unthinkable, anti-patriotic attack on our democracy. Obviously that sentiment is a recent invention for members of the Biden Administration. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 12, 2022

Selective outrage is their favorite kind of outrage.

I don’t think we talk enough about how an entire political party breathlessly pushed a conspiracy theory to try to overturn the results of a presidential election because they didn’t like who won. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 12, 2022

Well, we’ll keep talking about it. And if Drew Holden wants to keep talking about it, we’re all for that.

