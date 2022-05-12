After Karine Jean-Pierre was announced as Jen Psaki’s successor, intrepid tweeters with inquisitive minds decided to do some digging in order to see what sorts of stuff we were in store for from Joe Biden’s new press secretary. After all, it’s not as though the White House is really interested in vetting incoming members of the current administration, right?

Well, in combing through Jean-Pierre’s Twitter history, those intrepid tweeters with inquisitive minds made a very interesting discovery: Karine Jean-Pierre is an election truther. For multiple elections (that Democrats lost, of course). A repeat offender! We were just as shocked as you are to learn about this (read: we were not shocked in the least).

Well, stuff like this is pretty much the Bat Signal for bone collector Drew Holden, so it’s only natural that he’d want to get it on the action. And so he did. And he brought some bonus material with him.

Karine Jean-Pierre is in some very, very illustrious company. There’s Jen Psaki, of course:

And Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm!

Trending

Why haven’t the media been questioning her about this? Or questioning Ron Klain?

How about Marcia Fudge?

And no list of Biden admin conspiracy theorists would be complete without the vice president herself, Kamala Harris:

Evidently Pete Buttigieg figured he could just aww-shucks his way out of being branded an election truther:

Deb Haaland didn’t really bother with trying to sound eloquent:

Joe Biden’s cabinet is absolutely stuffed with tinfoil hats.

 

Karine Jean-Pierre will fit right into Joe Biden’s administration.

Selective outrage is their favorite kind of outrage.

Well, we’ll keep talking about it. And if Drew Holden wants to keep talking about it, we’re all for that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationCabinetconspiracy theoriesConspiracy TheoryDeb HaalandDrew Holdenelectionelection trutherismJen PsakiJennifer GranholmKamala HarrisKarine Jean-PierreMarcia FudgePete ButtigiegRon KlainRussiaRussiagateXavier Becerra

Recommended Twitchy Video