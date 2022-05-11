We’ve seen the “SUV runs over several people” approach taken by the media when they’re trying to avoid details that don’t match preferred narratives. A shot that was fired at the Virginia Attorney General’s office building was spotted getting similar treatment in a Washington Post report:

Why would a bullet do such a thing?! "Bullet goes through window of Virginia attorney general’s offices"https://t.co/tsXBFe5NId — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) May 11, 2022

Those pesky bullets are being unpredictable again:

Bullet goes through window of Virginia attorney general’s offices https://t.co/og79koGKB6 — Post Local (@postlocal) May 11, 2022

How’s this for an explainer for the ages?

The kicker on this 6-paragraph piece is something else: "From time to time, gunshots have been fired into houses or other buildings in the Washington area, intentionally or accidentally. Reports of gunshots fired into government buildings are relatively rare, however." — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) May 11, 2022

That should be in the Louvre of “journalism”: “From time to time, gunshots have been fired into houses or other buildings in the Washington area, intentionally or accidentally. Reports of gunshots fired into government buildings are relatively rare, however.”

Hey, they’d have reported it the same way of a shot was fired at a building with Democrat offices inside, right?

Cars drive themselves into parades too. — Carry (@boatgirl3) May 11, 2022

Unless they’re driven by somebody right-of-center, then the framing is totally different.

You can’t possibly be proud of this framing, @martyweilwapost — Patrick (@PMC713) May 11, 2022

That's why I lock up, my bullets…

so they don't go around breaking windows! https://t.co/YTQIC0qGos — Jesse D 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JesseDD007) May 11, 2022

Surely if a Dem office was struck there would have been a bit more speculation about who might have pulled the trigger and what might have motivated them.

Bullets launching themselves through windows of GOP officials, fires spontaneously combusting in pro-life offices. We need a science man to explain these phenomena. https://t.co/gwOpVAughu — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) May 11, 2022

The Biden White House would likely blame the pandemic and Putin.

