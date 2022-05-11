CNN’s Jim Sciutto is providing some inflation updates, and he reports that it “took a breather” recently:

New: US inflation took a breather last month for first time since August. Prices still increased, but at a slower pace than in previous months. CPI was up 8.3% in 12 mos ending in April – a decrease from the 8.5% recorded in March, — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 11, 2022

“Several factors are expected to keep prices elevated over the summer. Ukraine war has put pressure on energy & food prices. Renewed Covid-related lockdowns in China may exacerbate supply chain issues. Economists are uncertain how much pace of inflation can slow down further.”

Several factors are expected to keep prices elevated over the summer.

Ukraine war has put pressure on energy & food prices. Renewed Covid-related lockdowns in China may exacerbate supply chain issues. Economists are uncertain how much pace of inflation can slow down further. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 11, 2022

“Took a breather.” Does this look like a “breather”?

Inflation is a TAX on all Americans. 📈Gasoline is UP 43.6%

📈Used Cars are UP 22.7%

📈Meats/Fish/Eggs are UP 14.3%

📈New Cars are UP 13.2%

📈Electricity is UP 11.0%

📈Food at home is UP 10.8%

📈Transportation is UP 8.5%

📈Food away from home is UP 7.2% — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) May 11, 2022

“State Media” alert!

Increasing at slower pace is now a "breather". How would this be different if it was officially State Run Media? https://t.co/Pm1T8iGMLx — Travis (@GreatBelin) May 11, 2022

Even North Korean state media might advise CNN reporters to take it down a notch.

Can you look at these numbers and really characterize it as “inflation took a breather”? https://t.co/0GQftRM4NI — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 11, 2022

Nothing to see there, just a CNN journo doing CNN journo things.

Oh look, CNN is lying to you. Again. — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 11, 2022

It’s a day that ends in a “y,” so we’re hardly surprised.

Inflation is transitory

Inflation is good

Inflation is Putin's fault

Biden is gonna fight Inflation

"Inflation is taking a breather by only being 8.3% Coming soon:

"Inflation of +8% is the new normal" https://t.co/f2Fgc8Mea0 — EB. Just EB. (@TheUnVerBastard) May 11, 2022

You never disappoint. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 11, 2022

Is the Biden admin’s “Ministry of Truth” up and running yet? If so they’ll do nothing but award Sciutto several social credit points for that reporting.

I'm embarrassed for Jim here. Someone has to be, he seems incapable of it for himself. https://t.co/40dUpGOACT — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 11, 2022

And it’s always fun to imagine what the spin from CNN would have been on that same story if Trump were still in office.

