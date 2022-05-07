By now everybody knows that when President Biden accompanies any claim with “that’s no joke” or “true story,” there’s a very high percentage chance that what’s been said is not at all a true story. However, Biden doesn’t necessarily need to say “true story” for what follows to be untrue.

Yesterday Biden served up another example with this claim about how many times he’s been to Afghanistan and Iraq:

BIDEN: "I've been in and out of Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq, I mean Iraq, over 50 times, 48 times…" That's not even close to true. pic.twitter.com/IUR1Um1ibi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2022

Do any of the notorious “fact-checkers” want to tackle that one?

To NASA: “I’ve been to Mars, 40, 50 times” Mainstream media nod their collective heads. — thatswack (@thatswack11) May 6, 2022

For some reason there’s a whole lot of skepticism over Biden’s claim.

And here’s todays episode of The World of Commander McBragg… https://t.co/K88h2kiheQ pic.twitter.com/2GOGDdwDvq — Chuck Soltys (@ChuckSoltys) May 7, 2022

Biden even lies about things that don’t really even matter — it’s like he just can’t help himself.

Just lies & is never called out which tells you all you need to know about our media today. Corrupt https://t.co/wKwxPsmnuD — Durand Hebert (@HebertDurand) May 7, 2022

Would the DHS’s Disinformation Governance Board care to weigh in on this one? Of course not.

***

Related:

Biden reminisces about old days in the Senate when he’d have lunch with ‘real segregationists

Smartest man Joe Biden knows –> Hunter Biden’s laptop password is about as CLASSY as you’d expect, and we can’t stop laughing

We *finally* know why aides have President Biden use the fake White House stage instead of the Oval Office

Recommended Twitchy Video