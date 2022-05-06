Because the Biden administration can do no wrong apparently, the Washington Post’s fixation on Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis continues. DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw spotted the latest WaPo attempt to appeal to their liberal readers by reinforcing their narrative-driven beliefs about Florida:

Washington Post is out with a new hit piece on Florida conservatives, targeting @BridgetAZiegler & @ChrisMZiegler, full of histrionic quotes from liberal activists in Sarasota. I know this couple, and the WaPo smear just confirms what I already knew: they’re effective fighters! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 6, 2022

If only the Washington Post would scrutinize the Biden Administration half as much as they scrutinize community leaders in one mid sized city in Florida! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 6, 2022

The story also featured some examples of “right-wing bumper stickers” that are being displayed on vehicles in Florida. Here are some examples:

According to the Bezos Post, supporting law enforcement is “right wing.” So is “Make America Florida.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/fIBGXg3F08 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 6, 2022

“Don’t tread on Florida” and “make America Florida”? Wow, the WaPo probably considers that person no better than an “insurrectionist.” It’s also interesting how supporting the police is now a “right-wing” thing. Keep it up, lib media, you’re doing great — and will find out just how great in November.

The modern meaning to “right wing” is “I don’t like it” — Danny Mason (@dannymsn77) May 6, 2022

And “not good for democracy” now translates to “not good for Democrats.”

I’m ok with the right being the party of constitutional freedom and support for law enforcement. My question is why doesn’t the left support these things anymore? https://t.co/47rjeKcaQQ — Equality 7-2521 (@Prometheus_Ego) May 6, 2022

The Post is just one step away from connecting the dots like this:

This report be like “the Neon is short for neonazi, right wing fascism at its finest.” — Vic (@slick_vic4) May 6, 2022

LOL. Don’t give them any ideas!

