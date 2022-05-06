Because the Biden administration can do no wrong apparently, the Washington Post’s fixation on Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis continues. DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw spotted the latest WaPo attempt to appeal to their liberal readers by reinforcing their narrative-driven beliefs about Florida:

The story also featured some examples of “right-wing bumper stickers” that are being displayed on vehicles in Florida. Here are some examples:

“Don’t tread on Florida” and “make America Florida”? Wow, the WaPo probably considers that person no better than an “insurrectionist.” It’s also interesting how supporting the police is now a “right-wing” thing. Keep it up, lib media, you’re doing great — and will find out just how great in November.

And “not good for democracy” now translates to “not good for Democrats.”

The Post is just one step away from connecting the dots like this:

LOL. Don’t give them any ideas!

