Last month Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, made it known that the Washington Post had assigned a reporter to write a feature story about her. Pushaw’s answer to an interview request included the following, which unfortunately these days is a necessary reminder for “journalists”:

“By the way, I want to be very clear: Neither you nor your colleagues are welcome to visit my home or the homes of my relatives. Harassment is harassment, even if it’s ostensibly done in the name of ‘reporting.'”

Pushaw has provided an update. The Post reporter in question hasn’t yet stepped over the family line, but the search for dirt has greatly expanded to areas other than politics:

Update on @washingtonpost hit piece: The reporter hasn’t showed up on my parents’ doorstep (and I warn him not to try it), but he HAS asked my former assistant in Georgia if I was dating anyone when I lived there What if a conservative man did this to a liberal spokeswoman? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 3, 2022

The Washington Post reporter working on the hit piece about me is Paul Farhi, in case anyone wants to give him any dirt on me! 😇 Do you guys think he identifies as a feminist? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 3, 2022

Such is the sorry state of “journalism” these days.

Damn. I’m sorry they’re doing this. They have no shame. Best wishes on this one — CDC Cellular Repair (@CDCCellular) May 3, 2022

They are afraid of you. — Andre Powell, CPA (@apowe003) May 3, 2022

It is abundantly clear that the lefty media is incredibly concerned about the effectiveness of Gov. DeSantis and his press secretary.

Can we get a comment from @TaylorLorenz? Her newspaper is digging up dirt on a woman's dating history. This seems inappropriate and sexist, no? https://t.co/zZDFHnSumL — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) May 3, 2022

That definitely won’t be a problem for lib feminist “journalists” in this case.

Well, clearly the conservative man wants to date the liberal spokeswoman. Right? https://t.co/e8FgTlNC25 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 3, 2022

Those are the AOC rules that we all must play by these days.

Could a feminist explain to me why Christina Pushaws dating history is relevant here? She’s not an elected official, she’s not running for public office. https://t.co/KdJEYoBz2U — Heather “Sugar Birches” B (@BoulwareH2) May 3, 2022

That’s a good question that WaPo “journalists” won’t have a good answer for — not that they’ll even try to provide an answer.

