You’re probably aware of exactly how much glory the Washington Post has covered themselves in this week with the doxxing of the person who runs the Libs of TikTok account (and then removing that part and denying it ever happened). WaPo writer Taylor Lorenz said she’d note in her piece how Gov. DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw declined to provide comment for the story, and that was after Pushaw gave her a comment.

Add it all up and Christina Pushaw has plenty of experience in dealing with reporters from the WaPo and elsewhere, which is why she tweeted this after getting a request from a different Post reporter:

The Washington Post has decided to write a “feature story” about me. Do you guys think it will be a fair and balanced feature story, or a smear piece? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZKP5ipSPr8 — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 20, 2022

“Fair and balanced” or a “smear piece”? It’s definitely going to be safe to assume the latter until the WaPo proves otherwise.

Don’t do it…but if you do…make sure you have your own recording…cause they will misquote u….and smear you https://t.co/le1DTMRIWt — teaparty OTAKU (@barnstimpootjoe) April 20, 2022

And what’s with the “Ms. P” intro?

Ms. P?? I've never referred to anyone like that in an email… — Lydia Nusbaum (@LydiaNusbaum) April 20, 2022

Yeah, not very professional. I do not know this man. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 20, 2022

Would the Washington Post cover a male press secretary in the Style section?https://t.co/YjD3OdH40o

"Since 2010, he has covered the news media for Style." https://t.co/B46jobCipH — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 20, 2022

Instead they should put the story in the “sports” section, because Pushaw dunked on the WaPo’s hackery hard with a response that is *chef’s kiss*:







And that’s how it’s done!

I particularly like this because he has to go back and tell his editors they can't get an interview with a public figure they actually really want and that is newsworthy, because of how they let their reporters behave. They should pay a price for it and know it. — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) April 20, 2022

😂 Mr F was perfect. If he responds, please let us know! — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) April 20, 2022

Brava!

***

Related:

NY Mag senior art critic rages at ‘traitor’ Christina Pushaw over her ‘bad daddy-issues’ and membership in ‘90% all-white ethno-nationalist’ GOP

NBC News reporter reaches out to Christina Pushaw for story about LGBTQ teens facing increased online harassment

Christina Pushaw solicits advice on how to answer question from white journo implying that Ron DeSantis is racist

Recommended Twitchy Video