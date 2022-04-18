Christina Pushaw is a very, very busy woman. After all, there’s not a lot of downtime when you’re working for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, bona fide scourge of liberals and media. Pushaw is constantly fielding mud getting slung the governor’s way by people who are extremely upset and offended that Ron DeSantis has nevertheless persisted in the face of concerted efforts to take him down.

Anyway, Pushaw hit the ground running this morning, trying to figure out how to proceed after receiving an email from a journalist named Craig Pittman, who apparently sees something very nefarious in DeSantis’ water management appointments:

How should I respond to this journalist’s question? PS: Craig is white. pic.twitter.com/mjcjjCZYKX — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 18, 2022

Welp.

OF COURSE Craig is white. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 18, 2022

Of course he is. But that doesn’t mean a question like Craig’s doesn’t still a thoughtful, quality response. Pushaw obviously wanted to put a lot of thought into her answer, so it’s nice that she turned to crowdsourcing for ideas:

The only way out of this is to straightforwardly say, “we appoint the best people for the job, regardless of race or sex.” — Bones (@FrailSkeleton) April 18, 2022

I can't draw your conclusions for you. Having said that, I am struck by your selection of 1 attribute as a basis for making general conclusions about job selection.What about class, age, height, weight, gender or religion? I won't ask you to draw my conclusions for me.Cordially — Pemberley (@collected_mind) April 18, 2022

That’s a good one! Plenty more good ones where those came from:

“You can’t just ask people why they’re white.” https://t.co/hZra1En0da — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) April 18, 2022

Apologize on Craig’s behalf for his being at the stage of his journalistic career where he is compelled to ask questions like this to get his superiors’ attention and approval? — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) April 18, 2022

Ooooooof.

You can create a precedent by vacating your job for person of color — Trawler (@NightTrawler) April 18, 2022

tell him you don't respond to white journalists, he needs to include a POC colleague in the email thread — PoliMath (@politicalmath) April 18, 2022

Oh, snap!

Sorry, I only have highly inappropriate responses. Check back later. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) April 18, 2022

Heh.

Well, for what it’s worth, Pushaw eventually put together a response she felt was entirely appropriate. And she was entirely correct:

Excellent.

That’s a great answer — Steve Yockey (@SteveYockey) April 18, 2022

Yes it is. It’s definitely a better answer than the one Craig really deserves.

Meanwhile, this is how critical race journalist @craigtimes reacted to @GovRonDeSantis nominating an extremely qualified Harvard-trained physician, who happens to be black, as Florida Surgeon General: pic.twitter.com/5mUvPEaV37 — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 18, 2022

Never fails.

