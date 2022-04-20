Christina Pushaw seems like a pretty fearless gal, going into battle not just on behalf of her boss, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but also on behalf of any conservative who happens to be fed up with false narratives.

She’s also become quite adept at just getting under libs’ thin skins, like she apparently did with this tweet:

It’s hilarious that credentialed lib activists in places like San Francisco, Brooklyn, and gentrified neighborhoods of Washington DC believe they’ll be on the central planning committee after the communist revolution in America. Study history, folx — you’ll be first to the gulag. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 20, 2022

New York Magazine senior art critic (and Pulitzer Prize winner!) Jerry Saltz literally could not believe what Christina Pushaw had just said. How dare she suggest that the good little leftists will not be safe from the leftist monster they created?!

You are certifiably insane. — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) April 20, 2022

Uh-oh, Jerry … that’s what we in the reality biz like to call “projection.”

New York Magazine activist is disappointed to learn that he won’t be on the Central Planning Committee in Soviet America. Enjoy working in the salt mine. https://t.co/nYiTa6lAbT — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 20, 2022

Forget the salt mine; New York Magazine activist Jerry Saltz is a lot more comfortable with salts of the bath variety. Bath Saltz! Can we trademark that?

Anyway, this was Jerry’s follow-up response:

You are a certifiably insane traitor to country & morally damaged. It’s all in your bad daddy-issues terrified aggrieved heads & your 90% all-white ethno-nationalist Republican Party. I seem to have caused a rumble up in your office.Release your bots. You are Murder Incorporated https://t.co/8A4JT6OAcb — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) April 20, 2022

Whew! Jerry covered a lot of ground there, didn’t he?

New York Magazine activist is having a normal one. https://t.co/8mAyep2w6W — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 20, 2022

Well, to be fair, a normal one for someone like Jerry Saltz means dialing the crazy up to eleventy.

The go to for leftist misogynists is to ALWAYS claim conservative women have “Daddy” issues. https://t.co/2QlY1FCyju — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) April 20, 2022

Again, this is classic projection. Christina Pushaw doesn’t have daddy issues, but Jerry Saltz may very well have them. He’s got at least, like, seven issues.

Seriously, he’s broken:

Do you need a wellness check? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 20, 2022

Go watch your overlord @TuckerCarlson on Masculinity after I block you. It will all make sense to you. Lol!!! I guess there’s just a meanness in this world. Sad daddy-issues. I seem to have caused a rumble up in your office. No idea how you find me. You you need me to be you. — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) April 20, 2022

You’ve got daddy issues! And you’ve got daddy issues! And you’ve got daddy issues!

How insane has the 90% all-white ethno-nationalist Republican Party become in the last ten years? All bad daddy issues and paranoia all the time. Lol!! Great artists too. https://t.co/VLB3uLBdAE — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) April 20, 2022

Dear Lord, guys.

Hah!! Well News Corp Ny Post Fox News seems to have a tik that IS certifiably insane. You are part of Murder Incorporated. And you don’t even quite know. But good for you making money off betraying your country. Tells me a lot. I seem to have left a bad taste in your mouth. Lol — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) April 20, 2022

We’ve got a live one, folks.

You know what Karol with a K, let’s just block one another. I will only disappoint you. Thank you for writing to me. — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) April 20, 2022

You…follow me. You can just unfollow. I don't know who you are. @jerrysaltz pic.twitter.com/HlqyosRI9P — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 20, 2022

He’s Jerry Saltz, dammit!

