All our readers already know that the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida (that’s actually called Parental Rights in Education) doesn’t actually have the word “gay” in it, but reality isn’t stopping attempts to keep that narrative going. The Washington Post has a hot take explaining that the “Don’t Say Gay” bill doesn’t contain the word “gay” but it actually does, or something:

Perspective: There’s a reason the “don’t say gay” bills don’t say what they mean https://t.co/SG4q17vbud — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 13, 2022

Yes indeed, we have another “the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill doesn’t actually say ‘gay’ but it actually does just that because our narrative requires it” hot take:

This seems to be the strategy behind the Florida legislation, the Parental Rights in Education Bill, and the copycats that are springing up in states like Ohio and Louisiana: Pass homophobic and transphobic bills cloaked in neutral language, then pretend liberals are crazy for calling the bills homophobic and transphobic. It’s a mix of dog whistling and gaslighting. It’s a gaswhistle. A noxious leak that anyone can smell, if they’re being honest.

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, knows what’s going on there:

“It doesn’t matter what the legislation SAYS. All that matters is how it makes me FEEL.” – libs & their media mouthpieces pic.twitter.com/kLGdMqkieq — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 13, 2022

When reality doesn’t conform to their talking points, they just pretend it does anyway!

Perspective: The reason we make up what the bill says is because what it actually says gets wide support across the political spectrum. – you, translated — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 13, 2022

It doesn't say what we've said it says, so we'll project meaning onto it to fit our narrative. https://t.co/kgaDkqUwm0 — sdJasper (@sd_jasper) April 13, 2022

That’s what they do, every single time.

You mean they don't say what you need them to say so you can validate your victim narrative. https://t.co/qEqM16QFMV — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 13, 2022

I really tried to read this soup salad of an article. These people have lost their mind, and are in a bubble. Yes, legislation like ours in Florida is the only thing standing between our kids and people that want to use them as an experiment project. — Joe Harding (@josephbharding) April 13, 2022

It is remarkable that in this entire article the author never once mentions Kindergarten through 3rd grade. https://t.co/EFPKM8DiVV — Scott Wagner (@ScottWagnerFL) April 13, 2022

“Shocking,” said nobody who knows how the media game is played.

Perspective: There’s a reason the media bought the activist spin — they’re on the same side https://t.co/ul6f38RU0A — James David Dickson (@downi75) April 13, 2022

Bingo!

***

