All our readers already know that the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida (that’s actually called Parental Rights in Education) doesn’t actually have the word “gay” in it, but reality isn’t stopping attempts to keep that narrative going. The Washington Post has a hot take explaining that the “Don’t Say Gay” bill doesn’t contain the word “gay” but it actually does, or something:

Yes indeed, we have another “the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill doesn’t actually say ‘gay’ but it actually does just that because our narrative requires it” hot take:

This seems to be the strategy behind the Florida legislation, the Parental Rights in Education Bill, and the copycats that are springing up in states like Ohio and Louisiana: Pass homophobic and transphobic bills cloaked in neutral language, then pretend liberals are crazy for calling the bills homophobic and transphobic. It’s a mix of dog whistling and gaslighting. It’s a gaswhistle. A noxious leak that anyone can smell, if they’re being honest.

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, knows what’s going on there:

When reality doesn’t conform to their talking points, they just pretend it does anyway!

That’s what they do, every single time.

“Shocking,” said nobody who knows how the media game is played.

Bingo!

