The Left has had an absolute field day with Florida’s Parental Right in Education bill, recently signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Despite the fact that the word “gay” isn’t mentioned anywhere in the bill, liberal media talking heads and radical LGBTQ+ activists have done such a good job labeling it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that a lot of people out there believe that’s what the bill is actually called. Even Disney’s gotten involved in the debate, despite having quite a few skeletons in all their costume closets.

But the debate over discussing sexuality in schools didn’t start with Ron DeSantis or Florida Republicans. It’s been going on for decades, including back when Joe Biden was a U.S. Senator … voting in favor of legislation restricting discussions of sexuality in schools:

Everyone on Twitter is yelling about groomers and I'm over here like "remember when Joe Biden voted for an *actual* don't say gay bill?" pic.twitter.com/gpfunoL0Vb — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) April 6, 2022

Well, well, well … would you look at that?

Great question!

hard to deflect from this one.. https://t.co/HmrY95NBjZ — Michael DeStefano (@mtd10mm) April 6, 2022

We’re dying to see them try, though.

Now that you've seen the movie, read the article! https://t.co/nmgFHEKtV5 — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) April 6, 2022

More from Rachel Bovard in the Federalist:

While consistency isn’t necessarily the hallmark of lifelong politicians like Biden, it’s worth noting this 1994 vote for two reasons. First, to demonstrate just how far the Democratic [Party has] evolved on cultural questions in the two decades since, but second, to highlight just how far Biden actually exists outside of his positioning on the campaign trail as a moderate. From his support for repealing the prohibition on federal funding for abortion – a policy he routinely supported while in the Senate – to forcing nuns to buy birth control and charging his Department of Justice to “do everything in its power to stop the rash of state laws that . . . violate the constitutional right to an abortion,” Biden has emerged as a willing handmaiden to the progressive jihad in the culture wars. This is true in the area of gender ideology as well. On his first day in office, Biden issued an executive order directing his administration to ensure all regulations prohibit discrimination on, among other things, sexual orientation or transgender status – including allowing access by biological males to female restrooms, locker rooms, and school sports. Biden has followed through on that commitment. His administration’s new Title IX rules will expand the definition of discrimination beyond sex to also include sexual orientation and gender identity. In his State of the Union address, Biden demanded that Congress pass the radical Equality Act, which would use sexual politics to erase the First Amendment.

Joe Biden is a fraud. He has always been a fraud. And he will always be a fraud.

The Democratic Party is exactly where he belongs.

Recommended Twitchy Video