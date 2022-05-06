A Democrat attempt to prevent Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election has taken a hit today:

BREAKING: Judge rules that @RepMTG is qualified for re-election. The ridiculous attempt to keep her off the ballot has failed. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 6, 2022

A judge in Georgia has found that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can run for reelection, rejecting arguments from a group of voters who had challenged her eligibility over allegations that she engaged in insurrection. https://t.co/PCLQTGXBsR — The Associated Press (@AP) May 6, 2022

From the Associated Press:

A judge in Georgia on Friday found that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified to run for reelection, concluding that a group of voters who had challenged her eligibility failed to prove she engaged in insurrection after taking office. But the decision will ultimately be up to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Before reaching his decision, state Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot held a daylong hearing in April that included arguments from lawyers for the voters and for Greene, as well as extensive questioning of Greene herself. He also received extensive briefing from both sides. State law says Beaudrot must submit his findings to Raffensperger, who has to decide whether Greene should be removed from the ballot.

